Did Zack Snyder Already Tease the Plot of ‘Aquaman’?

Few are as detailed as Zack Snyder when it comes to easter eggs in DC movies, but he might have outdone himself if this newest Aquaman theory is true.

Snyder was a big part of shaping the Jason Momoa Aquaman in Justice League, and while he won’t be crafting his solo adventure (that falls to James Wan), a DC fan spotted some threads that show Snyder might have teased the upcoming film’s plot right in plain sight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the original Justice League posters, Aquaman stands with weapon in hand with a text overlay that reads ‘Unite The Seven’. Many assumed it was referring to the Justice League members when it was released, though that didn’t hold water since there were only six members. DC fan @SindarOath pegs a theory that it actually related to the upcoming film’s plot, with the seven referring to cities, not people.

Wait just a god damned minute. pic.twitter.com/Xfp9gHsKwN — ﾑQUAWHORE (@SindarOath) December 27, 2016

“What if Zack teased the plot of the Aquaman movie that far back? Could he have? What if Aquaman is trying to Unite The Seven Great Cities of Atlantis to help stand against Darkseid’s forces? Makes perfect sense. It makes PERFECT sense as to why Zack Snyder went with Peter David’s Aquaman. It would make sense to take the plot too.”

As you can see in the panels, he has a point about the similarities, and it isn’t like Snyder hasn’t been known for his deep cut easter eggs and secrets. This theory gets even more credence thanks to a new feature on the film from EW, which specifically mentions that there are seven kingdoms.

“There are Atlanteans riding great white sharks, giant octopi, seven different underwater kingdoms, trench-dwelling cannibals, and even sea dragons (Wan’s fearsome take on the oft-mocked image of Aquaman riding a seahorse in the Super Friends cartoons),” the passage reads.

In another photo from the film, we see Mera, Vulko, and Arthur looking at an aged map, lending further credence to the theory that he is telling them where the other cities are located. It also makes sense when you think about Snyder’s previous DC plan, which had Darkseid involved for the Justice League sequel. Uniting all of the underwater kingdoms would have been a critical part of pushing Darkseid and his armies back.

“Tritonis and Poseidonis are the largest cities, but there are 5 lost cities that have their own distinct civilizations. I would LOVE this. I’m just gonna say this now so I can come back later and bask in my prophecy. Botan. Seven Cities of Atlantis. Aquaman solo. Calling it,” @SindarOath wrote.

If that wasn’t enough, Aquaman director James Wan’s own description of the movie also holds a clue.

“Also, James Wan described the movie as “Swashbuckling adventure on the high seas.” Guess what Aquaman travels with in this run? A ship,” @SindarOath wrote.

It makes for quite the compelling argument right? The good news is we won’t have to wait too long, as Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21.