Zack Snyder Calls Leslie Jones the "Justice League Whisperer" After She Live-Tweets the Snyder Cut

As she is want to do, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones took to Twitter to broadcast her thoughts while watching a recent movie, and luckily for all of us that recent movie was Zack Snyder's Justice League. Jones watched the full thing with added commentary, the best moments from which we've collected here, and her hilarious thoughts about the film caught the attention of the man himself, Zack Snyder. In a tweet, the director gave her an official title, writing: "The official ZSJL whisperer, I bow to you my queen @Lesdoggg." Jones replied too, asking for a part in the sequel, which, we have bad news Leslie.

Despite calls from some fans to "Restore the Snyder Verse," and the clear success of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, WarnerMedia has already thrown water on the potential of more movies in the series. Earlier today came a statement from Warner Media CEO Ann Sarnoff who said: "I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

So what’s my role in the next one lol and it has to be at least four hours and I want to be a villian and the last one killed and my issue is I didn’t work it out with my cousin just saying — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

To boot, Snyder himself has seemingly indicated he has no plans to return to the world of DC on film.

"The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that's fine," Snyder said on the ComicBook Debate YouTube show. "As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I'm busy. I've got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it's amazing, and I couldn't be happier and I'm excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But, would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"

Fans have their fingers crossed that Zack will return though, and now they can count Leslie Jones among their legion.