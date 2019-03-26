Zack Snyder Reveals His Favorite Spider-Man Movie and Actor

When it comes to Marvel superheroes there are few characters who have as many live-action movies as Spider-Man. Since 2002 alone there have been six, with three different actors suiting up as the friendly neighborhood webslinger. With that wealth of options, everyone has a favorite — favorite actor in the role and favorite movie, too. Turns out that includes Zack Snyder, with the former architect of the DC Extended Universe having a favorite on both accounts that many fans can easily relate to.

During his recent The Director’s Cuts panel, Snyder was asked which Spider-Man actor and film are his favorite and Snyder didn’t really even have to hesitate with his reply.

“I guess my favorite Spider-Man movie, I guess it was Spider-Man 2,” Snyder said. “There’s some really great stuff in that movie, I think it’s super cool.”

And as for favorite Spidey actor? That’s easy, just based off his favorite related film, though he admitted that there have been many good takes on the character.

“I guess it’s Tobey, but it’s hard because there’s been a lot of great Spider-Men.”

For many, Spider-Man 2 is the best of Tobey Maguire‘s three turns as Peter Parker and is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man movie yet. Released in 2004, the film was not only a huge box office success, but it had critical and fan praise as well, as did Maguire’s portrayal of the iconic and beloved character.

Of course, as Snyder noted there have been several good Spider-Men, including the actor currently portraying him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland, an actor who himself is a fan of Maguire’s take, enough so that back in 2017 when Spider-Man: Homecoming had just come out, Holland even noted that he’d like to see the actor take on the role of Uncle Ben Parker.

“I kinda want Tobey Maguire to play Uncle Ben,” Holland said at the time. “I think that’d be super funny, but I don’t think he’ll do it.”

As for Holland and the next time we know for absolute certain that Spider-Man will grace the big screen? While fans are hopeful the character will appear in Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home is opening in theaters in July. Who knows, maybe that will become Snyder’s new favorite.

Are you surprised by Snyder’s favorite Spider-Man movie? Let us know in the comments below.