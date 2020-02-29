Zack Snyder Shares Justice League Slate, Speculating Release of the Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder continues to reveal cool little details about the making of Justice League, and while this latest reveal isn’t a photo of Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, or any particular member of the League, it is rather cool, especially for the power it bestows on the owner. On his latest photo on VERO, Snyder revealed two pictures of the slate he used during Justice League, which will be the prize he gives to the winner of the fan poster contest he started. On his previous post, he revealed the four finalists, and one lucky winner will get the slate, which includes some fun messages for the winner, and even implies that the Snyder Cut could be coming with a wink and a nod. First let’s take the message on the Scene section, which can be seen below.

It reads “Something cool with Batman, Superman, Lois, or Martian Manhunter.” It actually says Louis it looks like, but we figure that’s just the angle or something. As for the Take section, that says “However many it takes to get it awesome.” That’s not all it has though, which you can see in the image here.

Snyder’s caption says “So this is the Prize…it’s the Slate we used everyday on the set of JL and on the back something more.” Once flipped over you will see the following message.

“Please extend to the bearer of this slate the right to pass all security protocols and the permission to operate this motion picture scene and sync marker on the set of any additional photography for the motion picture known as Zack Snyder‘s Justice League in the unlikely and purely speculative event that such photography is needed.”

That “unlikely and purely speculative event” would be a great nod to the release of the Snyder Cut, and fans quickly took to the comments to share their excitement about the movie finally being released.

It’s a sweet prize, and who knows, maybe we’ll see that Snyder Cut sooner than we think.