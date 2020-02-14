Justice League Snyder Cut Fans Are Spamming the HBO Max Instagram Page

There's officially a new Batman in town and Snyder Cut fans aren't having it. Shortly after Robert Pattinson's Batsuit was unveiled in test footage from the set of Matt Reeves' The Batman, Snyder Cut faithful launched a renewed campaign for the fabled Justice League director's cut. Now, nearly 24 hours later, the social media profiles of WarnerMedia-owned companies are getting "comment bombed," for lack of a better word, over the Snyder Cut. A quick glance at the HBO Max Instagram page, for example, leads to hundreds...if not thousands...of comments suggesting the streaming platform should release the director's cut of the film, oftentimes including the campaign's signature #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag.

HBOMax posts are getting hit with hundreds of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut comments. Maybe thousands. pic.twitter.com/eZqY249gu1 — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 14, 2020

To date, it still hasn't been verified the fabled cut exists. Zack Snyder — the filmmaker whom the campaign is named after — has said it does and includes unfinished visual effects at points but, in at least some shape or form, exists in nearly its entirety. In one Vero comment, Snyder suggested the wasn't completely finished, however. "Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I've made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film," Snyder previously said in a comment on Vero.

Snyder's version of Justice League was first teased in Batman v. Superman, including that Knightmare sequence that seemingly popped up at of the blue. Per Snyder, that was all supposed to be expanded upon in his version of the DC Comics team-up before studio executives vetoed the take for being too dark.

"The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained,” he began. “…and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] ... There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened... They were working on an equation to jump Flashback to tell Bruce..."

