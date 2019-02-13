Zack Snyder Releases New Photo of The Flash — With a Change to the Costume

Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder shared a new image of The Flash (Ezra Miller) — and it’s got fans talking.

“Like Flash, we are running back the clock and giving Bruce the info that will save the world: ‘Bruce, it’s the t-shirts. We are relaunching the “All the Gods” t-shirt campaign ’til Sunday…you’re not too late,’” Snyder captioned the photo, referring to the t-shirt he as selling to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

But the most interesting thing, as pointed out by several fans on social media, is Barry’s adoption of the Wally West Flash logo on his costume in the shot. You can check it out below.

The only 3 ways I can think of this happening is

1 – WB screwed around again

2 – They change the emblem within the plot

3 – They are Barry from different timelines. Perhaps before and after he warns Bruce and slightly offsetting the chain of events.😮#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/e553b2tVLT — Royal Wakefield #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@RoyalWakefield) February 13, 2019

Snyder left Justice League shortly after his daughter died by suicide in March 2017, and the film was completed by his friend (and Avengers: Age of Ultron director) Joss Whedon. Given the film’s disappointing performance at the box office and lukewarm reception from fans, a vocal portion of the audience has lobbied Warner Bros. to release a “Snyder Cut” — a version of the movie more accurately reflecting the director’s original vision for the film — since moments after it hit theaters.

It is not clear why Barry’s costume is different here than it was in the eventual film, although the suggestions above are the most likely scenarios (especially the idea that they would change the emblem along the way, since reports are that there would have been more than one version of the Flash costume in Snyder’s original concept).

Justice League is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital.

