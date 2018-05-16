Zack Snyder Reveals Knightmare Flash And Knightmare Cyborg Models For ‘Batman v. Superman’

Over on Vero, Man of Steel and Justice League filmmaker Zack Snyder is once again sharing behind-the-scenes art from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — which you can check out below.

Snyder also revealed that there was more of an arc planned for the “Knightmare” world conceived by Bruce Wayne during the dark fantasy in which Superman is humanity’s oppressor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Snyder regularly chats with fans on Vero, a social network founded by a friend of his, and shares images and stories from the production of his movies. Recently, he expressed that he was ready to talk about various theories and other messages he had received from fans.

You can see the posts below.

Snyder’s involvement in the DC movies seems to be mostly at an end at this point; while it was originally said that his Justice League would be a two-part outing, Snyder and his wife Deborah, also a producer on the films, started to walk that back during production on the film.

Snyder seems proud of both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, frequently sharing behind-the-scenes material and always happy to talk about the films with fans. He has said significantly less about Justice League — a film over which he did not have the final say.

Joss Whedon stepped in for reshoots and then worked with Warner Bros. to develop a final cut for Justice League that met studio demands. Snyder had stepped aside following the death of his daughter. Rumor has it that he and the studio were already not seeing eye to eye and that Snyder was unable to complete the film to everyone’s mutual satisfaction in the necessary timeframe while also spending time with his family to mourn.

Snyder’s propensity for responding to fan theories, Easter eggs, and analysis on social media has endeared him to some and left others claiming that Snyder feels the movies don’t stand on their own. The latter seems pretty facile when considering that it is fans who are bringing their readings to Snyder for interpretation, not the other way around…and the barrage of recent clarifications on Avengers: Infinity War by filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, which have gone un-remarked upon.