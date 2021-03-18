Zack Snyder's Justice League Artist Reveals Another Version of Green Lantern Kilowog

✖

Jerad S. Marantz, the concept artist who worked on Zack Snyder's Justice League, took to social media to share a new look at his concept for Kilowog, developed in cooperation with costume designer Michael Wilkinson. While the previous take on the character felt a little more tactical, with a costume design that evoked Green Lantern's look from Injustice: Gods Among Us, this aborted version may have been left on the cutting room floor for looking a little too much like the suit in the 2011 Green Lantern movie. If you look at the pattern on the costume, it certainly seems of a piece with some of the other alien costumes in Justice League, with the scale armor-style strips.

Marantz is one of the most prominent concept artists in the genre space, having worked not just on Zack Snyder's DC projects but on movies all over Hollywood. Other big titles in his portfolio include Shazam! and Avengers: Infinity War.

You can see his new look at Kilowog below.

Snyder recently discussed his aborted plans for the next steps after Justice League.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," he explained. “It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

