Here’s What Alexandra Daddario Could Look Like as DC Comics’ Zatanna

There’s almost a laundry list of characters that fans would love to see join the DC Extended Universe, and a new piece of fanart is bringing one of those fancasts to life.

A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, imagines what Alexandra Daddario would look like as a live-action version of the sorceress Zatanna.

While it’s unclear exactly when Zatanna will make it onto the big screen, it’s hard to deny that the Baywatch and Percy Jackson star would look awesome in the role. Zatanna has been tied to multiple drafts of a Justice League Dark live-action film, but the project itself still remains somewhat of a mystery.

The project was initially spearheaded by Guillermo del Toro, before Doug Liman was brought on in his place. Liman eventually ended up departing from the project for scheduling reasons, but has expressed an openness to potentially try it again.

“I would be open to it,” Liman said during an interview earlier this year. “I have a very kind of contrarian approach to how I make things and I don’t want to do them the way other people have done them. You know, Impulse is an original take on superpower as you can imagine and still be satisfying. Because obviously there’s some things – you can be original and artsy and not… Part of the reason cliches exist is because they’re satisfying to the audience so my challenge as a filmmaker has always been to do something that’s really original and still totally satisfying on a big commercial level, which I feel we’ve done with Impulse and I’d be really interested in doing that within the DC world if the right piece of material comes along.”

But either way, it sounds like there will be some way for Zatanna to appear in the live-action or television space, based off of DC’s current strategy.

“My own personal opinion is that the DC characters are so elastic and there’s so many stories to tell,” Former DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns recently told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “I think that anything you can do in a comic, you can do on TV or the movies. We’re getting a Shazam! movie, Mera’s on the big screen. We’re doing a Stargirl TV show now. There’s a lot. Every character’s going to have their due.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019.