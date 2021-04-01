Zatanna Writer Weighs in on Whether She'll Also Direct the DC Project

✖

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Promising Young Woman filmmaker Emerald Fennell had been tapped to write a Zatanna movie for the DC Extended Universe, but with the acclaim she has earned from her Oscar-nominated film, some have wondered if she would take on more duties for the project, with Fennell noting that, while it's not a possibility that has been ruled out entirely, conversations about who would direct the film haven't occurred just yet, given how early into development the project is. Fennell also noted that, since the character strikes such a specific tone in the world of superheroes, it's important to craft an effective script before progressing to other elements of the project.

“It’s so exciting. That’s not a conversation that’s happened at all, so I have no insight, and also, we’re still in the early days," Fennell confirmed with Variety about who could direct the project. "It’s something that we’ve been working on for a while. I’ve been speaking to Bad Robot [Productions], who are amazing. You want to get the first bit right, which is the script, before you think of anything else. It’s a very specific thing – the world of superhero movies is incredibly exciting, but it’s also a new different challenge. The main thing for me is making sure that it’s really, really good. I’m such a genre fan. I’m a fan of witchcraft, magic, and comic books, and this is scary and intense.”

Zatanna Zatara made her debut back in 1964 and has been a fan-favorite character in the decades since. In recent years, the embrace of the darker corners of the DC Comics universe has seen Zatanna's exploits with Justice League Dark earn her even more attention, as she's worked alongside characters like Deadman and John Constantine.

While Zatanna has been featured in a number of animated adventures, her live-action appearances have been few and far between. The character did appear in the TV series Smallville, though has yet to make the jump to the big screen. Given that the entire future of the DCEU has been in flux in recent years, which included rumors that a live-action Justice League Dark film could be developed, fans have been hoping to finally see Zatanna's potential realized, with this project seeming like the perfect way to catapult her into the spotlight.

Stay tuned for details on the Zatanna movie.

