Warner Bros. Reportedly Developing Zatanna Movie

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have a lot of projects in the works, although many of them are revealed by the press before they go into production. Previous reports indicate that Batgirl and Supergirl movies were in the works, and now it looks like they’re working on another female superhero.

According to a report from Deadline, Warner Bros. is currently talking about a film focusing on Zatanna, the backwards-speaking magician and frequent Justice League member.

According to the report, Warner Bros. continues to talk about female-centric superhero movies, while “long-promised” projects like The Flash and Man of Steel 2 get put on the back burner.

It’s not clear if a Zatanna movie is actually “in development” or if Warner Bros. execs are just kicking around the possibility. A number of DC Comics-related projects have already been reported in recent years, and very few of them have actually gained traction.

So far, rumors have pointed toward movies featuring Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Supergirl, Deathstroke, Nightwing, Cyborg, Green Lantern Corps, Booster Gold, Gotham City Sirens, a Joker/Harley Quinn teamup movie, Justice League Dark, and more. None of these films have actually moved beyond the “development” phase, though a couple of names have been attached to the projects.

Warner Bros. might be exploring possibilities for the future, though they seem to be scaling down their yearly output of superhero movies based on DC Comics projects.

Shazam! and the Joker origin movie will release in 2019, while Wonder Woman 1984 was pushed back to a 2020 release. It seems like the studio is planning to release Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) in 2020, though filming has yet to begin on that movie.

Warner Bros. is only releasing one DC Comics movie in 2019, with Aquaman scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 21st.

While some fans might be excited to see a Zatanna solo movie, only time will tell if it actually moves beyond the “talks” phase and becomes a reality.