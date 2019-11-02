Zazie Beetz Pitches the Ultimate Joker and Deadpool Crossover Movie

Joker has been killing it oat the box office, and while Joaquin Phoenix is getting much of the attention, he is missing an achievement that his co-star Zazie Beetz has on her resume. Joker is now the highest-grossing Rated-R film of all time, and the movie it surpassed for that honor is none other than Deadpool 2. Those two films are obviously harder-edged takes on comic characters, but they share another element in common, and that would be Beetz. In Joker Beetz plays Sophie, who appears to be a love interest until later in the film. In Deadpool 2 she played the lucky mercenary known as Domino, but a conversation between her and Rob Liefeld resulted in one amazing pitch for a third project.

This all started when Liefeld took to Instagram to congratulate Beetz on her achievement, posting the caption “Reposted from @vancityreynolds – @zaziebeetz sits in the #1 & #2 spots for top R rated movies of all time! The secret ingredient for all success!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #joker #deadpool #domino #dccomics #marvel we are the LUCKY one’s!!!”

That’s when Beetz offered up her pitch for a Joker Deadpool collaboration, and now we really want to see it.

‘The 3rd top rated r movie will be a romantic comedy where Deadpool and Joker go on a cross country roadtrip from Pennsylvania to Oregon, and I play their disgruntled niece who was dragged along for the ride. Narrated by Josh Brolin, written by pikachu ♥️♥️ @vancityreynolds @robliefeld @joshbrolin @jokermovie @deadpoolmovie”

Liefeld loved it, replying with “🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻”. We imagine there are many other fans who would love to see that idea become reality, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker is in theaters now.