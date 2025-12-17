DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 is a High-Energy Slugfest (Review)

As DC Comics’ event of the season continues, Harley Quinn is coming face-to-face with one of the most powerful magicians in comic book fiction. We are deep into DC K.O., a comic event focused on the heroes and villains of the DC Universe competing in a tournament to gain incredible cosmic power to stop Darkseid from destroying everything. Since the first issue, hundreds of iconic DC characters have already fallen, and we’re already in the middle of the Sweet Sixteen match-ups, a line-up of fights being showcased during DC K.O.’s special tie-in, All Fight Month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

December is All Fight Month, a four-week-long initiative dedicated to showing the second round of DC K.O. with various one-shots and tie-in books giving fans all the one-on-one fights they were hoping to see in this tournament. After a few interesting rounds between characters like Superman and Captain Atom or Aquaman and Hawkman, we’re getting to see one I’ve been most curious about: The battle between Harley Quinn and Zatanna. And I have to say, this has been the most impressive entry in All Fight Month I’ve seen yet.

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROS CONS Lots of kinetic energy to the fights The tie-in story feels superfluous Fantastic characterization for both fighters Harley’s right, the fight was never fair

Harley Quinn and Zatanna Go for Broke in Brutal Tie-In Story

Leah Williams and Mirka Andolfo bring us DC K.O: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1, which follows the same pattern as the previous All Fight Month tie-ins. Harley and Zee are to fight, and whoever wins two out of three matches gets to proceed to the next round. Interestingly, Harley takes to the rules of the fight and gets an early advantage over Zatanna, hurting her larynx so Zatanna can’t cast any spells. The first round goes to Harley and serves as a brutal lesson to Zatanna about how serious this competition actually is.

Zatanna takes the second round a lot more seriously, promising to beat Harley without using any magic (though she does use it to heal, something Harley immediately calls out). This one is a lot more intense, with both women pulling out more brutal moves, from stabbing each other in the thighs to knocking teeth out. While she loses this round, Harley is just happy to see that Zatanna is finally unlocking the fire she needs in her belly to actually compete in this tournament. Harley is allowed to borrow some of Zatanna’s magic, and the final round begins.

The two have a magic duel and trade spells back and forth. Harley eventually gets under Zatanna’s skin by bringing her father into the conversation, making Zee tap into an anger that pushes her to deliver a fatal blow to Harley. Zatanna is understandably horrified by what she’s done. But Harley is happy with the results, saying that she knew she couldn’t win the competition, but by pushing Zatanna in a more morally gray direction, she has a real chance to win it all. With Harley out, Zatanna resolves to bring her all in the next match-up.

Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna Was a Surprisingly Good Character Study

All Fight Month is an interesting idea, and the best thing about it is that we get the full one-on-one match-ups that many were disappointed we didn’t get in DC K.O.’s first round. Williams and Andolfo do a great job here with the time they have to let Harley and Zatanna’s fight breathe. We get really good insight into both characters’ mindsets and what’s driving them in this battle. And the fights themselves are very gripping, especially some of the more brutal moments (like Harley ripping out Zatanna’s earring with her teeth).

The part that might actually confuse people if they’re not reading every single All Fight Month title is a brief interlude that shows Booster Gold attacking the Quantum Quorum on the Watchtower. It doesn’t detract from the main story, but I’ve never been a fan of stories broken up and told over various tie-ins. Aside from that, though, Williams and Andolfo do a really solid job here. The story delivers all the brutality we were promised with the main event while taking the time to make us root for both fighters here.

The thing with tie-in comics is that they often distract from the main story, but this really does add to both characters’ journeys in DC K.O. I don’t know if Zatanna is going to go all the way, but seeing her discover the side of herself that might get her to the final round? That’s a damn good story. Harley Quinn might have thought her participation in DC K.O. was a lost cause, but she really pushed Zatanna and gave us all one of the most interesting All Fight Month books yet.

Are you satisfied with the outcome of Harley Quinn and Zatanna’s fight? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!