7 God-Level Power-Ups DC Heroes and Villains Just Received

If you aren’t reading DC Comics’ latest event, you’re missing out on one of the coolest stories in recent history. DC K.O. kicked off last month with one hell of an opening preliminary match. And now, 32 competitors made up of some of the coolest heroes and villains are in a tournament competing for the right to become King Omega, a powerful celestial being on par with Darkseid. But before the one-on-one fights can start, DC K.O.’s first round is going to eliminate half the competitors with a special game: A scavenger hunt.

As seen in DC K.O. #2, the Heart of Apokolips transports the 32 fighters to a desolate world where some of the most powerful relics in the DCU are hidden. Pyscho-Pirate’s Medusa Mask, a Mother Box, and more are scattered around, and anyone who claims one can use it to their heart’s content (as well as make it to the next round). But who manages to get their hands on some of these items, and what kind of ultra-powerful boost does it give them? Read on to see some of the most powerful weapons featured and their surprising new owners.

7. Joker Goes Big with the Atom’s Belt

Pardon the pun, but the Joker’s chosen relic literally makes him a bigger problem than he already was. The Clown Prince of Crime got his hands on the Atom’s size-changing belt, and while it may not be as powerful as some of the other items in the scavenger hunt, it gives Joker the chance to easily eliminate a few competitors (such as Giganta, who he squashes like a bug). The Joker brings a real wildcard factor into DC K.O., and with the power to become a skyscraper at will, things are not looking good for the rest of the fighters.

6. Harley Quinn Quickly Nabs a Speed Force Ring

I know a lot of people have been wondering why Harley Quinn is in this tournament. But in the scavenger hunt, she was all fists and elbows (not to mention, mallets). She got the drop on Guy Gardner and got the Flash’s Ring, instantly connecting her to the Speed Force. Harley spends the rest of the issue zooming along, trying to take the Joker out of the competition. She fails to do so, but the erratic and impulsive Harley really takes to the Speed Force and masters super-speed in a short amount of time.

5. The Flash Can Slay Deities with God Killer Sword

The Flash of this tournament might not be a young buck like Wally West, but Jay Garrick showed that he’s still got a fire in his belly. Midway through DC K.O. #2, a fight breaks out for the God Killer Sword (which, yes, can do exactly what its name implies). As Metamorpho, Plastic Man, and Starro all battle for the blade, the Flash sneaks in and steals it for himself. We don’t get to see him use it much, but the God Killer Sword is powerful and paired with Garrick’s speed, it makes him a legit threat.

4. Wonder Woman is Worthy of Thor’s Hammer

Wouldn’t you know it, DC Comics remembered that Wonder Woman is worthy of wielding Thor’s hammer? As the competition starts to wind down, Starro possesses several fighters, including Wonder Woman. Thankfully, Zatanna helps Wonder Woman find Thor’s hammer, and she uses it to call down lightning from the sky and fry all of Starro’s spores. This isn’t the first time Diana has wielded the fabled weapon (it’s at least the third, actually). But Wonder Woman utilising Thor’s hammer is a great combo that should serve her well as the tournament continues.

3. Lex Luthor Raises the Dead with Black Lantern Ring

Fans of the Blackest Night storyline all remember how Lex Luthor briefly became a member of the Orange Lantern Corps (giving him a slight obsession with Power Rings). He tracks down the cache of rings, and while Star Sapphire manages to get most of them, Lex grabs the Black Lantern Ring and uses it to raise an army of undead elder gods. Lex could have chosen any shade, but he went with black because, in a life-or-death tournament, it behooves him to have a relic that gives him control over the dead.

2. Green Lantern Masters Time and Space with Worlogog

Poor Guy Gardner goes through the wringer in this issue. Every time he nearly gets his hands on an item, like the Speed Force ring or the Claw of Horus, someone manages to beat him to the punch. But Green Lantern gets the last laugh, because it’s Guy who brings the hunt to an end by claiming the Worlogog. Often associated with the Fourth World, the Worlogog is a powerful cosmic item that gives its user complete mastery of time and space. Guy might have struggled for a bit, but he may end up coming out ahead with the Worlogog.

1. Superman Is… In Possession of Darkseid’s Ultimate Power

Now you may be asking, ‘What about the mystery item?’. Well, the fighters are told that those who follow Darkseid’s example will be rewarded. And Superman realises that, like how Darkseid sacrificed his life to gain more power in the DC All In Special, he has to do the same thing. After giving up his life, Superman is indeed rewarded with the greatest power available in round two: Darkseid’s Omega Sanction. It’s an amazing and terrifying moment, and lucky for Lex, the round ends before Superman can use Darkseid’s power to fire off an Omega Beam.

