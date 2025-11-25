6 Crossover Characters Coming to DC K.O. (And Who They Should Fight)

If you aren’t checking out DC Comics’ latest major event, you’re going to miss out on the biggest and wildest crossover in history. DC K.O. revolves around the heroes (and a few choice villains) competing in a cosmic tournament to stop Darkseid from conquering reality by gathering as much Omega Energy as possible. But when the fighters need to gain even more Omega Energy, they break out of the DC Universe to challenge the stars of other franchises in the upcoming one-shot special DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1.

During last month’s New York Comic-Con, DC Comics teased fans about DC K.O.’s upcoming bonus round, including its participants such as Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero. However, even with the latest batch of solicitations, we still don’t know which combatant is going to be fighting each crossover character. Thankfully, we know the Elite Eight makeup thanks to Dan Mora’s variant cover for DC K.O. #3, and we can take a few educated guesses from there. Read on to see who’s guest-starring in DC K.O.: Bonus Battle #1 and which character they’ll hopefully fight.

6. Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero was the very first character revealed in the announcement back in October, and if you’re going to have a Mortal Kombat character in the mix, it’s hard to do better than him (I mean, I would’ve preferred Johnny Cage). So who’s best equipped to take on this iconic fighter? How about Aquaman? You may be laughing at the idea, but Aquaman has seriously beefed up his powers now that he’s the avatar of the Blue, the force that connects all water. Sub-Zero might be strong, but with Aquaman’s new gift, he might be the one delivering a Fatality.

5. Vampirella

I was honestly surprised seeing Vampirella being brought into the mix, but I think her presence could make this one-shot really fun. Now, who among the fighters is best equipped to take on a woman who has a whole host of vampire powers and super-strength? Well, thanks to her past with Justice League Dark, Zatanna has a lot of experience taking on threats that go bump in the night. All the creepy powers Vampirella possesses won’t mean much if Zatanna could end the fight in a heartbeat with a simple backwards spell.

4. Red Sonja

There’s no two ways about it, Red Sonja is one of the most badass heroes around. She’s a warrior who regularly slays monsters and other powerful entities. Now I believe she’d be good to fight anyone in the Elite Eight, but truthfully, I can’t think of a better sparring partner for Red Sonja than Wonder Woman. Diana is arguably the best fighter in the DC Universe. Why shouldn’t she take on a similarly powerful warrior? This might be the only chance we have of seeing these two icons test their skills against each other, and DC K.O. should take it.

3. Annabelle

Yes, The Conjuring franchise’s mascot and star of the Annabelle trilogy is in DC K.O.. And this is a rare instance where we actually know who she’s fighting thanks to details spilled by writer Scott Snyder. Annabelle is taking on the Joker, and you know what? It makes complete sense. I don’t think many of the fighters would entertain the idea of fighting a doll (even if it is supernaturally evil). But Joker is crazy enough to do it. I just hope Joker knows what he’s getting into by fighting the diminutive and demonic doll.

2. Samantha

I don’t know whose idea it was to bring the star of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees into this fight, but damn it, I can’t wait to see it. Despite her charming appearance, Samatha is a cold, calculating killer. It’s a shame Batman got knocked out before the tournament started, because I think that would have made a fun fight. But Green Lantern Guy Gardner is in the mix and, let’s be honest, is fighting a serial killer bear any weirder than anything else Guy’s fought? Maybe it’s a ridiculous idea, but I’d love to see this match-up.

1. Homelander

Much like the Joker and Annabelle’s fight was spoiled, we also know that Superman and Homelander are going to fight one another. But again, this is a very good choice. We’ve had to deal with years and years of the ‘evil Superman’ trope, thanks in no small part to the popularity of The Boys’ riff on the Man of Steel. Personally, I’m hoping that Superman wipes the floor with Homelander, because anything less than the latter getting dogwalked would be a major disappointment to me.

Which crossover are you most excited to see in DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1?