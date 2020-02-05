Dead Space and Darks Souls-Like Hellpoint Gets a Release Date

After many years in development, Cradle Games' science-fiction action RPG, Hellpoint, is releasing on April 16 via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, Linux, and PC (via Steam). And to celebrate, publisher tinyBuild Games has revealed a brand new trailer showing off the game, including glimpses at its story and gameplay. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much the game will cost at launch, but it presumably won't be $60, as very few tinyBuild Games' titles are.

For those that don't know: Hellpoint is dark science-fiction action RPG that looks like a mixture of Dark Souls and Dead Space. Further, it's said to take inspiration from movies like Hellraiser and Event Horizon. Set on a derelict space station orbiting an ominous supermassive black hole, it is said to feature a narrative that explores cosmic gods, quantum physics, and extinct space civilizations. Further, it notably supports both split-screen and online co-op.

"Hellpoint is set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm called the Merge," reads an official pitch of the game. "You wake up on board the Irid Novo space station, a beacon of galactic cooperation and scientific exploration gone horribly wrong. What happens next will be solely determined by your choices."

Hellpoint will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it releases. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: