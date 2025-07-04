Battlefield 6 Leak Shows Best Look Yet at Battle Royale Mode

Battlefield 6 has been one of the most highly anticipated titles and as such has been the target of numerous leaks. This new recent leak showcases a close look at the start of Battlefield 6’s upcoming battle royale mode. This mode was uncovered by leakers earlier this year, but now this footage gives the best look at the mode and reveals key details about what players can expect when dropping into Battlefield 6’s battle royal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The leak shows the opening video of a battle royale match in Battlefield 6. In it, numerous helicopters are seen flying over what looks like a warzone while taking incoming fire. The leak also reports that the map will be set in California and players will drop in via CH-47 Chinook aircraft. Additionally, a destructive ring made of a mysterious compound called NXC will force players into a smaller and smaller area.

Here’s a short video clip showing the start of a Battlefield 6 Battle Royale match:



☀️ Map set in California

🚁 Insertion via CH-47 Chinook

🔥 Destructive ring made of a compound called "NXC"



This work-in-progress material is based on the BF Labs "Alpha" client. pic.twitter.com/uzsIR8lRuJ — temporyal (@temporyal) July 3, 2025

Unfortunately, the leak does not show actual gameplay or players dropping into a battle royal match. The leak does point out that this footage is work-in-progress material, so the full game mode is still likely under development. Battlefield Labs has hosted playtests in the past and continues to do so, so it is possible this mode may be tested out in the future and new footage be revealed.

Other leaks for Battlefield 6 have also pointed to a classic game mode returning with Rush. Another shared details about the game’s campaign that may disappoint fans of the single-player experience. That said, Battlefield 6 is still in development and there is plenty of time for things to change and it is very likely the game will change a lot throughout this period.

How do you feel about the battle royale mode in Battlefield 6? Are you excited for it? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!