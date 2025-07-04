Xbox 360 and PS3 Series Not Seen Since 2013 Reportedly Returning With New Game

A series not seen since 2013 that PS3 and Xbox 360 fans will almost certainly remember is reportedly returning with a new game, or at least a new game in the series is in development. While gaming is more popular now than it was during the PS3 and Xbox 360 era, the PS3 and Xbox 360 era was perhaps the last era in gaming where new and quality IP was being constantly pumped out. Now it is all sequels, reboots, remasters, or games-as-a-service that never die. The IP in question, from this era, was not the biggest success story, hence why it has been dormant for over a decade, but it had its fans, whom will be very excited to hear it is supposedly coming back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, a brand new report claims that Techland is preparing to bring back Call of Juarez. To this end, it is working on a new game in the series. This new game is described as being a “sequel.”

For those unfamiliar with the series, Call of Juarez debuted back in 2006 via developer Techland and Ubisoft as a western first-person shooter. The game — which only came to PC and Xbox 360 — received a somewhat mixed reception and didn’t sell all that well either, but yet it still got a sequel. This sequel, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, came out in 2009, and this is when the series was also introduced to PS3. And Bound in Blood received a more positive reception than its predecessor, and also sold considerably better as well. As a result, the pair then came together for a third game in 2011, Call of Juarez: Cartel. That said, the game took the series massively backwards and was slammed as one of the worst releases of the year. It was a complete surprise at the time, as both the series and its developer were trending upwards.

After release it was revealed the game was rushed out the door, launched before it should have been. Yet, despite being a massive failure, it wasn’t enough to kill the series. In 2013, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger was released, and it got the series back on track, earning a similar reception to the second game and outselling all previous games as well.

Not long after this though, Techland moved onto Dying Light, which has proven far bigger and more successful than Call of Juarez ever was. Yet, according to a new report, it is making room to revive Call of Juarez, and this time it will be via Unreal Engine 5. Previously, all four games were made on the Chrome engine, Techland’s own engine.

Right now, this is the extent of the details the report shares. As for the report itself, it comes the way of Insider Gaming and Tom Henderson, aka a very reputable and reliable source. Despite this, like any report, this should still be taken with a grain of salt.