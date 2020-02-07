WayForward's Shanate Gets Her Very Own Funko Pop

It's been a pretty big day for gamers that love Funko Pops! Earlier today, the company revealed four new vinyl figures as part of the Pop Games line, each based on various Pokemon. Shortly after, Funko revealed another video game icon getting the vinyl treatment: Shantae, the Half-Genie protagonist from WayForward's popular video game series! The Shantae Funko Pop is set for release May 2nd, and fans can pre-order it from Amazon, now. Shantae and the Seven Sirens, the character's fifth-starring appearance in a video game, is also set to appear sometime in early 2020, so the two could possibly release around the same time!

This is actually the second figure based on Shantae announced for this year. In November, a Totaku figure was announced, based on the character. The line is similar to Nintendo's Amiibo toys, but it features a number of video game icons, without any of the toys-to-life functionality. The line is exclusive to GameStop locations, and features characters such as Sonic, Spyro, Conker, Master Chief, and more. Unlike the Shantae Funko Pop, no release date has been announced for the Shantae Totaku figure at this time.

While the Shantae franchise has become a household name, the series is possibly one of the more surprising success stories in gaming. Created by Erin and Matt Bozon, the character debuted in a self-titled Game Boy Color game released in 2002, one year after the release of the Game Boy Advance. Because of that unfortunate timing, the game went mostly unnoticed, despite receiving universal praise. Over the years, however, Shantae has slowly gained a cult following, resulting in three sequels and the aforementioned fifth game, Shantae and the Seven Sirens. In 2017, Comicbook.com named Shantae one of gaming's greatest video game heroines.

As of this writing, Shantae is the only character from the franchise receiving the Pop treatment. Of course, the Shantae franchise is known for its strong supporting cast, so characters like Rotty Tops and Risky Boots would also make great Funko Pop options. Time will tell if Funko decides to expand the line!

Are you a fan of WayForward's Shantae franchise? Do you plan on picking up a Shantae Funko Pop?