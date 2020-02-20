Nintendo Switch Getting Pair of Great Games Soon

It looks like two great games are coming to the Nintendo Switch soon, or at least that's what a pair of new leaks suggest. More specifically, it appears both Catherine: Full Body and XCOM 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch. Word of the ports comes way of new ratings for each via The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. Unfortunately, the ratings don't spill any more salient details, however, when a game begins the global rating process, it usually suggests it will hit said platforms sooner rather than later. However, the Korean rating board is well-known to get ratings out for unannounced games pretty early.

For those that don't know: Catherine: Fully Body is a remastered/enhanced version of 2011 cult-classic, Catherine, which was made by the same team behind the Persona series. It debuted last year via the PS4 and PlayStation Vita, and now it looks like it's coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, XCOM 2 debuted back in 2016 via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. While not as beloved as its 2012 predecessor, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, it was critically-acclaimed, just like Catherine. Below, you can read more about each game, as well as trailer out trailers for each.

XCOM 2: "XCOM 2 is the sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown, the 2012 award-winning strategy game of the year. Earth has changed. Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces. XCOM, the planet’s last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered. Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order. Only those who live at the edges of the world have a margin of freedom. Here, a force gathers once again to stand up for humanity. Always on the run, and facing impossible odds, the remnant XCOM forces must find a way to ignite a global resistance, and eliminate the alien threat once and for all."

Catherine: Full Body: "Richer, more rounded, increasingly complex. The captivating tale of 2011's award-winning Catherine returns in Catherine: Full Body. Our indecisive protagonist, Vincent, has been with his long-time girlfriend, Katherine, for five years. But instead of taking the next step into marriage, Vincent finds himself in an affair with the provocative blonde bombshell, Catherine! Thrown into discord by his own infidelity, he finds solace in the innocent Rin – further complicating matters. Adding to Vincent’s dilemma, he begins having nightmares that force him to climb for his life... Will he survive the trials and tribulations of love, or fall to temptations? Packed with improved visuals and gameplay, brand-new music, enhanced multiplayer options, and much more, prepare yourself for a Full Body experience!"

For more news and rumors pertaining to all things Nintendo Switch, click here. Meanwhile, as we wait for more news about these two ports, don't forget there's plenty of games releasing this week that you can play right now. You can read more about these games, courtesy of our newest "Out This Week."

