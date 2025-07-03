Helldivers 2 Is Finally Coming to Xbox Platforms, and It’s Happening Very Soon

Nearly a year and a half after releasing on PlayStation and PC, Xbox users will get a chance to experience Helldivers II. This morning, PlayStation and Arrowhead Game Studios announced that the game will be released on Xbox Series X|S on August 26th. The game will feature cross-play with both existing platforms, so players shouldn’t have any difficulty finding someone to attack enemy hordes with. The Standard Edition will be offered for $39.99, and the Super Citizen Edition can be obtained for $59.99. Preorders for both editions are now live on the Microsoft Store.

In a video released to coincide with the news, Helldivers II co-director and Arrowhead Games CCO Johan Pilestedt addressed the need to “send more dudes.” It remains to be seen what impact the Xbox release will have on the game, but an additional platform could result in a pretty big influx of newcomers. Pilestedt encouraged veterans of the game to help out these new players, and get them acquainted with how to play, and the best strategies to use. The video can be found in the X/Twitter post embedded below.

Together Helldivers, we’ll even the odds and show the bugs, bots, and squids the true meaning of democracy.



See you on the frontlines – HELLDIVERS 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 26, 2025! Get ready to give ’em hell.https://t.co/vcBK3yE5HI pic.twitter.com/wcTi2U1z1S — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) July 3, 2025

Today’s announcement is pretty surprising! Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been saying for more than a year now that he’d like to see Helldivers II on Xbox platforms, but it always seemed unlikely. While Xbox has been making a big push to release its games on PS4 and PS5, PlayStation has largely avoided reciprocating. Even when LEGO Horizon Adventures was released on Nintendo Switch last year, the Sony funded game noticeably skipped Xbox platforms. From that perspective alone, this is a pretty big deal, and it will be interesting to see if it opens up the door for more PlayStation games on Xbox systems.

Starting with Helldivers II on Xbox does make a lot of sense for PlayStation, from a certain perspective. Games like Helldivers II can only thrive as long as they maintain a passionate community, and putting the game on Xbox should help to expand the audience of regular players. That would be good for the longterm health of the game, and serve as a benefit to current players, especially those with friends that own an Xbox as opposed to a PS5.

If this Helldivers II experiment does well on Xbox platforms, it will be interesting to see what Sony does from here. The company has been gradually releasing its games on PC, with titles like Until Dawn, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and God of War arriving on Steam. That hasn’t always sat right with PlayStation’s passionate users, as some have felt that it undermines the reason to own a PS5 in the first place. However, Sony has seen it as a viable way to offset ballooning development costs. The company has avoided doing so on Xbox so far, but Helldivers II could be a sign that something is changing.

Do you plan on checking out Helldivers II when it releases on Xbox Series X|S? Should PlayStation bring more of its games to Microsoft platforms?