Call of Duty Zombies Director Jason Blundell Leaves Treyarch

Jason Blundell has left Treyarch Studios, the developer announced on Friday. Blundell served as the co-studio head at Treyarch and was a core member of the Call of Duty series’ Zombies modes dating far back in the Black Ops lineup. He was also the director for the Zombies mode in Treyarch’s most recent Call of Duty game, Black Ops 4, where players would often see him giving updates on the Zombies mode and would see his work in action as new content was released. His statement announcing his departure from the studio called his time with Zombies “quite special” and said the community has been an inspiration for him.

Blundell’s full statement can be seen below which was shared by Treyarch in a tweet to all its followers. He said he was moving on from the company after 13 years and shared the credit of the Zombies mode’s success with the other developers who worked alongside him.

“After thirteen fantastic, action-packed years, I am moving on from Treyarch,” Blundell said in his statement. “During my time at the studio, I’ve been privileged to work on a variety of projects, wearing many hats along the way, with my time on the Zombies team proving to be quite special. It’s a team comprised of some of the most creative and talented developers in the industry, many of whom you never see because they’re behind the scenes shaping the direction of each experience.”

We wish to thank Jason for his many contributions to Treyarch. We’ve enjoyed our journey together and wish him the very best going forward! pic.twitter.com/Tb8o36VWb2 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 28, 2020

He continued to call the community’s passion for the mode an inspiration and praised the way how the game’s Zombies mode brought the community and the developers closer together.

“The beauty of Zombies is that it has always been about the interaction between us as developers and one of the most passionate player communities on the planet,” he said. “These are memories I will cherish for a lifetime.”

When Blundell became the Zombies director for Black Ops 4, he and the other Zombies developers worked on both the long-running Aether story as well as the new “Chaos” story, so players had two different sets of experiences to play through.

The next Call of Duty game releasing later this year is supposedly going to be Black Ops 5, though it’s unclear how the Zombies mode and any other mode will be handled.

