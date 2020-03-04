Unannounced Star Wars Game Surfaces Online

Well, it looks like a new Star Wars game of some sort might be arriving sooner rather than later. An unannounced project seemingly called "Star Wars: Project Maverick" has surfaced online thanks to the PlayStation Network, and while details are sparse, there is an title card for the thing which features at least one definitive image: a Star Destroyer with several X-wing starfighters flying towards it.

The title image, which you can check out below, comes courtesy of a bot that scrapes the PlayStation Network for new additions. It's largely red and black, with the Star Wars: Project Maverick logo emblazoned on top of what looks like, as mentioned before, several X-wing starfighters on their way to take on a Star Destroyer.

The game Maverick has been added to the european PSN! pic.twitter.com/H0wmojX4S1 — PSN releases (@psnrelease) March 4, 2020

Notably, this is the same method in which both the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo and Resident Evil 3 remake were revealed. Listings and images cropped up on the PlayStation Network prior to the official announcements of both. Contrary to those leaks, however, this new Star Wars game seemingly has no definitive event on which to hook its announcement. That doesn't mean it isn't real; it just means that it's unclear when, or if, it will be confirmed.

Additionally, who knows what this is even for, if it is real. Could it be upcoming DLC for Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, or something else entirely? Given the odd naming of the title, could it be some kind of PlayStation VR experience? The possibilities are practically endless.

Star Wars: Project Maverick has yet to be officially announced or confirmed as a real thing, but it certainly seems like it will be available via the PlayStation Network, which means it's going to be available for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation VR. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars right here.

