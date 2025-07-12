RimWorld Odyssey DLC & Free Update Have Players Racing Back to RimWorld

Colony sim and management game RimWorld originally burst onto the scene in 2018. The single-player survival game quickly grabbed gamers’ attention with its immersive world and generative storytelling. Since the game came out, developer Ludeon Studios has released several new DLC for the game. Each new pack adds even more potential to the colony sim. And now, the latest RimWorld DLC has arrived alongside a free base game update. Clearly, fans were more than ready to check out RimWorld Odyssey.

Since the new DLC released, right alongside the game’s free 1.6 update, the game has jumped up the Steam charts. RimWorld has now found a place among the 15 top-played games on Steam in the last 24 hours, hitting over 69,800 concurrent players. Prior to that, the colony sim was averaging around 28,000 concurrent players per day. Still not bad by any means, but it’s clear that many fans are returning to the game after a break, thanks to all the new content.

While RimWorld Odyssey is no doubt responsible for a lot of the renewed enthusiasm, it’s not the whole story. There’s also the 1.6 update, which is free even for those who don’t want to pay $24.99 for the expansion. This update improves many aspects of the base game, streamlining planning, adding new designator draw styles, the ability for caravans to set up camps, and much much more. Though it’s not as much shiny new content as the DLC, the 1.6 update in and of itself puts a fresh polish on RimWorld that might entice gamers to come on back. But fr many fans, that’s icing on the cake compared with the expansion.

What’s New in the RimWorld Odyssey Expansion

RimWorld Odyssey is the game’s fifth major expansion. It released on July 11th, bringing gravship travel to RimWorld. Along with the ability to build a fancy new fast ship to travel across the lands, the DLC adds plenty more to explore. Since its July 11th launch, the new expansion has achieved the same Overwhelmingly Positive ratings as the base game. Clearly, gamers are pretty happy with the new content in RimWorld.

RimWorld Odyssey adds five new biomes, including lava fields, glacial planes, and a glowforest full of bioluminescent plants. These biomes are dotted with the new landmark system, adding various ancient structures, abandoned buildings, and more. The DLC also lets gamers fly their gravships into orbit, seeking treasure in the vast expanse of space. Naturally, you’ll need to be prepared if you want to survive.

New animals have arrived in RimWorld

For those who need to know about new animals, the expansion has those, as well. In fact, RimWorld Odyssey adds over 40 new animals fr players to tame, trade, train, and yes, even eat. To fight all those animals, the update brings in new weapons and traps, along with new enemies to contend with. And cozy gamers? Fishing has arrived in RimWorld with this expansion, so get those reels ready.

If you like a goal, you will also be able to discover many new quests to take on. Track down mysterious items, raid ancient crypts, and more. Quests can be found via ancient maps, passing visitors, and anonymous signals, so there’s plenty for gamers to discover as they play RimWorld Odyssey.

RimWorld is available for PC, MacOS, and Linux via Steam. It is also available on Xbox One and PS4. RimWorld Odyssey is a paid expansion which costs $24.99.