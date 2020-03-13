Leaked PS5 Controller Feature Would Be a Game Changer For Some PlayStation Gamers

A new patent from Sony Interactive Entertainment has surfaced, and in the process it has revealed a possible and promising PS5 controller feature that would be a complete game changer for some PlayStation gamers. According to this new patent, Sony Interactive Entertainment has created technology that would allow Braille text to be readout via a series of actuators, as well as a flexible display. In other words, Sony has been working on a new accessibility feature for the DualShock that would aid gamers struggling with partial blindness and general visual impairments.

That said, according to the patent, the technology wouldn't be built into the controller, but would be made possible via an attachment that would be placed on the touchpad of the DualShock 5.

"A system includes a portable device for providing tactile feedback to a user, and a handheld games controller, the games controller including a receiving portion for securing the portable device to the games controller via the connecting portion; the portable device including a communication interface operable to receive text information, a tactile pad including a plurality of touch elements for generating a respective tactile output, a connecting portion for securing the portable device to a handheld games controller, and a processor configured to receive the text information and to control the tactile output of at least some of the touch elements based on the received text information; the handheld games controller including a touch sensitive surface; and where the portable device is positioned over the touch sensitive surface, and pressure applied by a user onto the portable device is relayed to the touch sensitive surface of the handheld games controller," reads the abstract of the patent.

It's important to note that, for now, this is nothing more than a patent. Hardware makers like Sony Interactive Entertainment file for patents all the time, many of which never come to the consumer market in a meaningful way. In other words, while Sony has been experimenting with giving the DualShock a Braille option, for now, we don't know if this initiative will ever graduate from the prototypical stage.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the console, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the PS5 by clicking right here. Right now, we don't have much official information about the console, but we do have a growing list of every confirmed PS5 game so far.

H/T, Reset Era.

