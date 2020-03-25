Rainbow Six Siege Patch Fixes Problems With 14 Operators

Ubisoft released a new patch for Rainbow Six Siege this week that included various bugfixes for at least 14 different Operators, possibly more depending on what the general changes detailed in the patch notes affected. This patch largely consisted of bug fixes as opposed to new content coming to the game, so players shouldn’t expect to see too many dramatic changes in the patch notes. What they can expect though is potential fixes for some of their favorite Operators since the patch fixed bugs pertaining to some of the more popular characters.

The patch notes outlined by Ubisoft ahead of the update’s release detailed everything that’s new with the majority of the changes dedicated to bug fixes for the Operators. The update should now be live across all platforms, so if you haven’t played Siege since it was released, you’ll have an update waiting for you next time.

🛠Update Y5S1.1 will be deployed today on all platforms.🛠 💻PC: 9AM EDT / 2PM CET

🎮XboxOne: 10 AM EDT / 3PM CET

🎮PS4: 11 AM EDT / 4PM CET

Downtime: ~20 minutes per platform. 📖 PatchNotes: https://t.co/JhYp5lj9bD pic.twitter.com/tMdObJbPPE — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) March 24, 2020

Below you’ll find all of the changes included in the patch including the lengthy set of bug fixes for the Operators. Some problems with general gameplay, the maps, and the general user experience were also resolved.