Rare Mario Kart Course Is Playable Again for a Limited Time

One of the best things about the Mario Kart series is the fact that Nintendo has continued to bring back courses from past games, often with significant upgrades. For example, Mario Circuit from the original Super Mario Kart lives on in Mario Kart World, albeit with a number of changes to make it fit in the new game’s world. Unfortunately, not all courses have made the jump from their respective games. In the case of Mario Kart Tour, one of the game’s courses remains exclusive to the mobile game, and has never been offered anywhere else.

The course in question is Piranha Plant Pipeline. As its name implies, the course is designed around the Mario franchise’s iconic pipes, where players will encounter plenty of Piranha Plants, as well as other foes like Sidesteppers and Fuzzies. As reported by Nintendo Life, the course has made a comeback to Mario Kart Tour, and will be playable through July 22nd. If you’ve never had a chance to check out the course, now might be the perfect time before it gets locked away again.

image courtesy of Nintendo

While most of Mario Kart Tour‘s exclusive courses were later added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe through the Booster Course Pass, Piranha Plant Pipeline was a strange exception. It’s unclear why Nintendo wouldn’t have added that course when so many others made the jump. The course arguably makes a lot more sense than all of the ones in Mario Kart Tour based on real-life locations. It’s possible we could see the course added to another game at some point in the future, but for now, Mario Kart Tour is the only option.

It might be disappointing that Piranha Plant Pipeline has never been offered elsewhere, but it does give players some incentive to revisit Mario Kart Tour. Nintendo stopped adding content to the game nearly two years ago, with previously made content cycling through. Given that there aren’t any new courses or playable characters being added anymore, there’s a good chance a lot of people have moved on. Of course, that’s often the case with older Mario Kart games as new ones are released!

The Mario Kart series has been getting a lot of love lately, in large part thanks to the newly released Mario Kart World. The game was the biggest launch title offered for Nintendo Switch 2, and sales seem to be quite strong right from the start. While the game has been available for less than a month now, fans are already talking about potential DLC, as well as new content that could be added. Since all of Mario Kart World‘s courses exist as part of the game’s world map, it’s unclear how Nintendo will handle the addition of more courses. It’s possible they could be offered as their own separate Grand Prix cups, or we could see more areas added to the map.

