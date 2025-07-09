First New Castle Crashers DLC in Years Gets a Release Date, New Trailer

Castle Crashers has long been considered one of the best cooperative games around, and for the first time in over a decade, a new DLC is coming. Castle Crasher’s Painter Boss Paradise has received a release date thanks to a new trailer. While previous DLCs added new playable characters, weapons, and pets, this DLC promises a whole lot more and puts the power in the community’s hands.

The Castle Crasher’s Painter Boss Paradise DLC releases on August 6th and brings a slew of new content to the game. Players can enjoy a new character with the addition of Paint Junior, but players can also create their completely original characters and share them via Steam Workshop. The Behemoth has released a template ahead of the DLC release that allows fans to start working on their characters now.

Players have the option to share their creations on Steam or simply play them for themselves. With the template provided by The Behemoth, creating characters will be a much easier process and they can edit the character’s character’s head, body, weapon, shield, portrait, beefy form, and Back Off Barbarian art. As the template has been shared early, fans can expect multiple custom characters to be available at launch.

In addition to this, Castle Crashers is receiving new art throughout the game to celebrate the focus on the DlC’s Painter Boss. This includes all official characters and weapons, the main menu, and map art. With this update, Castle Crashes will look better than ever.

At the time of writing, the Castle Crashes Painter Boss Paradise DLC is only available on Steam. The Behemoth has not indicated if Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch will receive the DLC. The DLC is only available for the Castle Crashers Remastered version, so ensure you have the right one before purchasing.