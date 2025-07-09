Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Have Just a Few More Days to Try These Games Before They’re Gone

It’s that time again for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to get a new rotation of games to try out and enjoy. However, a sometimes painful part of that process is saying goodbye to other games that were previously available and deciding whether they are worth purchasing to continue playing. This time, six games are set to leave the subscription service on July 15th.

As is the case with Xbox Game Pass games being added, the mix of games leaving soon all encompass a wide spread of genres and interests ranging from horror to much more casual experiences. From The Callisto Protocol to Metroidvanias, here are all the games you need to check out ASAP before they’re gone from Xbox Game Pass:

Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Courtesy of Annapurna Interactive

Flock is an adorably cartoony multiplayer co-op game where players ride various flying animals to collect creatures hiding across the land. As players acquire more creatures, they increase their small menagerie into a formidable horde that produces materials to help you craft clothing and find hidden treasures. It can be played in single-player or online Co-op modes for two to four players. The game features cross-platform multiplayer and has been optimized for Xbox Series X|S. It is normally available for $19.99.

Mafia Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Courtesy of 2K

Set in the American 1930s, players take control of struggling cab driver Tommy Angelo after a fateful run-in with the Italian mafia. This version is an updated and remastered port of the original game, released in 2002, complete with modern amenities such as 4K Ultra HD visuals. Typically, the game is available for $39.99, but is also available as part of the Mafia trilogy bundle for $59.99.

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Courtesy of Whitethorn Games

This magical action platforming game follows the young witch Flora as she embarks on a city-spanning metroid-vania adventure to fulfill food and potion orders for various residents. The game features deep exploration mechanics balanced with the difficulties of running a shop while Flora tries to achieve her goal of becoming a respected Witch. After leaving Game Pass, Magical Delicacy will cost $24.99 to access.

Tchia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Courtesy of Kepler Interactive

Those looking for a unique and cute open-world exploration should try out Tschia. The game features a unique soul-jumping mechanic that allows players to possess animals and objects, helping them accomplish their goals and explore beautiful tropical islands and other locales. Tschia also features some survival elements where players encounter mysterious beings that spawn from the environment to hinder their progress. The normal listed price on the store is $29.99, though a 60% off sale is running until July 15th.

The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Courtesy of Striking Distance Studios

This is a story-heavy survival space horror game set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. Players will have to navigate through the moon’s prison as strange and dark creatures begin emerging and throwing the facility into turmoil. Similar to games like Dead Space, players will gain more upgrades and weapons as they explore and uncover more of the story. As a full AAA-priced game, playing through it now before it leaves Game Pass presents a high value proposition for subscribers.

The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Courtesy of Playstack

A detective and deduction game set in the 18th century, reminiscent of classic-era point-and-click PC adventure games. In The Case of the Golden Idol, players must look for clues and match keywords to identify suspects, motives, and the method of killings in various cases while playing as a pixel art detective. It is typically available for $17.99, although Game Pass subscribers can use their membership discount to receive up to 20% off.