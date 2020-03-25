Classic Star Wars Game Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 Tomorrow

It looks like a classic Star Wars game is coming to the Nintendo Switch tomorrow. More specifically, an official Nintendo Switch eShop listing has revealed that Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch in the next 24 hours, or, in other words, March 26. The news comes way of a Nintendo eShop page in Canada, which also reveals a variety of details about the port.

As you may remember, it was announced that Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy was coming to the platform last year during a Nintendo Direct. More specifically, it was revealed it would follow the release of Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, which is already available on the platform. That said, there's been no official word of a Nintendo Switch release date for the game to date.

According to the listing, the multiplayer classic will come to the platform with modernized controls. Meanwhile, players will take on the role of an eager new student trying to learn the Force from the one and only Luke Skywalker.

The game's key features add the following:

Play with up to 16 online players in six online multiplayer modes including: Siege, Capture the Flag, and Free for All.

Customize your character by defining both look and gender before entering the Academy to learn the power and dangers of the Force.

Construct your own Lightsaber from handle to blade. As you progress, discover the power of wielding two Lightsabers or the ultimate double-bladed Lightsaber made famous by Darth Maul.

Interact with famous Star Wars characters in many classic Star Wars locations as you face the ultimate choice: fight for good and freedom on the light side or follow the path of power and evil to the dark side.

In addition to the Nintendo Switch release date, the PlayStation Blog's newest installment of The Drop also revealed the game was coming to PS4 tomorrow, however, the page has since been updated to remove this information.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word from any party involved that the classic Star Wars game will release tomorrow on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.

