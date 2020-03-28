Epic Games Store Shows Off Several New Games Coming to the Store

The Epic Games Store released a Spring 2020 update recently to show off some of the new games coming to the platform over the next couple of months, some of which are coming much sooner than others while some games don’t yet have confirmed release dates. Games previewed in the update range from ones that people may have already been anticipating to those that people may not have heard of but might end up on their radars now. Part of the update was an expansion for Control, the acclaimed game which released exclusively through the Epic Games Store through the PC platform, though that expansion has already been released.

Eight different games were previewed in the Epic Games Store Spring 2020 update with the Control DLC called The Foundation included as a bonus. That expansion is already available for players after it was released on March 26th, but you’ll be able to find the rest of the games in the store throughout the next few months and into the summer.

The trailer above shows an overview of the games releasing soon, but you can see better looks at each one below.