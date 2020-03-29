Target's Buy Two, Get One Video Game Sale Is Now Live

Free video games -- at a time when people around the country are stuck in-doors, there are few things better than a free game. Of course, there are actually a lot of games that are currently free for a limited time, but there are few deals as appealing as Target's regular Buy Two, Get One sale, and it's legitimately the best time to stock up on games to play. The beloved sale offers shoppers a totally free game after buying two other qualifying games of equal or greater value. While certain games are exempt, the sale does include a number of fairly recent titles, so gamers shouldn't have too much difficulty finding three games to enjoy.

Some of the titles included in the deal are Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, FIFA 20, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Grand Theft Auto V, Madden 20, Team Sonic Racing, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Marvel's Spider-Man, NHL 20, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, and more. While the sale mostly emphasizes video games, it does include board games and card games, as well. Gamers that want to take a break from staring at screens can also check out video game icons in board games such as Pac-Man Board Game or Monopoly Gamer Sonic the Hedgehog.

Of course, gamers that want to get the most out of the deal will want to shop around a bit before they make a commitment. While there are definitely some bargains to be found, some of the titles included in the sale can be found cheaper elsewhere. For example, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is available at Target for $59.99. The game released nearly three years ago, and can be found at most retailers for $20-30 less. Target has plenty of games below MSRP, as well, however, including Death Stranding for $29.99.

Shoppers that want to avoid heading inside the store can opt for drive up pick-up for items, where orders are placed in their trunks. That said, it should also be noted that the company offers free shipping for purchases over $35, which shouldn't be difficult to meet, for anyone looking to take advantage of the Buy Two, Get One deal!

Do you plan on taking advantage of Target's current sale? Which games are you considering purchasing? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.