Bunny Pokemon: The Good, the Bad, and The Ugly

With Easter just around the corner, it's time to take a look at the many bunny and rabbit Pokemon who fans love and loathe. Spring is here, which means that bunny rabbits are coming out of their burrows to frolic in the sunshine and hide eggs for frustrated Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers to find. In this week's episode of A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, ComicBook.com's official Pokemon podcast, the cast discussed their favorite bunny Pokemon and what made these Pokemon so adorable to the masses.

Although many Pokemon share at least a few rabbit-like characteristics, there are only a few "official" rabbit Pokemon - Azumarill, Buneary, Lopunny, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace. Most of these Pokemon definitely fall on the cute end of the Pokemon spectrum, especially the adorable Buneary, the mischievous Scorbunny, and the innocent-looking Bunnelby. Lopunny is also pretty darn adorable, especially when you take into account that it's the only rabbit Pokemon capable of Mega Evolving. Cinderace will also get its moment in the sun soon, as its Gigantamax form is about to be introduced in the upcoming "Isle of Armor" DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Sadly, the cast largely agreed that Raboot and Diggersby were definitely not the rabbits you'd want to cuddle with during Easter. While Diggersby has a great design with literal fists for ears, it's a very dirty Pokemon and probably doesn't care too much about brightly colored eggs or flowers. Raboot has a definite edgelord vibe to it, with a bandanna over its face that's either to mask itself from being identified during riots or to follow CDC recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, there's also a few rabbit-like Pokemon that are also deserving of at least a little attention. Nidoran (M) and Nidoran (F) have at least some characteristics of rabbits, especially with Nidoran (M)'s long bunny-like ears. Considering that these Pokemon may have been a reference to the rabbit's well-known robust mating habits, we should at least take a moment to acknowledge the Nidorans' spot in the Pokemon rabbit pantheon.

While Bunny Pokemon are almost universally beloved by Pokemon fans, there are a few people who don't think they deserve any real spotlight. As you can see in the video clip, co-host Jim Viscardi seems to take a hard stance on Bunny Pokemon, even going so far as to compare them unfavorably to a literal animated bag of trash. Not even Scorbunny, Viscardi's Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Shield, could get much love as Viscardi steadfastly refused to admit that bunny Pokemon had even an ounce of cuteness to them.

So - what is your favorite Rabbit Pokemon?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer.

