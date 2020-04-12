Dr Disrespect Reveals The 3 Best Battle Royale Games Ever

Dr Disrespect is one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world, and he got there playing mostly battle royale games, such as H1Z1, PUBG, and Fortnite. Perhaps as a result of dumping so many hours into playing them, the Two-Time is quite proficient when it comes to the sub-genre. Some he excels in more than others though. For example, while he's pretty great at PUBG, he isn't as great at Fortnite, mostly due to the building. Over the years, on his rise to the top of Twitch, the Doc has played them all, and recently he's revealed which are the best he's played.

During a recent stream, and while playing Call of Duty: Warzone, one viewer asked the Doc what are the top three battle royale games he's played. Replying to this, the Doc was quick in giving the shout to H1Z1, PUBG, and Call of Duty: Blackout (the battle royale mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4). According to Dr Disrespect, not only would Warzone have made the cut, but it would be the best if it had the gunplay of Blackout.

“I like the gunplay of Blackout. If Warzone had Blackout’s gunplay.. ah, it would be the most perfect battle royale,” said the streamer.

The streamer continued, talking about Blackout versus Warzone:

“Yeah, but it felt like the fights were at least honest. This game, it’s weird sometimes man. I’m blatantly staring at the guy, I fired my bullets first, I’m ahead in the fight, and somehow, someway I still lose the fight.”

As you will know, the battle royale craze seems to be dying down a bit, mostly because there's just way too many heavy hitters in the ring. In other words, unless you're a big, established IP, there's a good chance you're not going to find an audience. That said, there are some shooter series that many are waiting to see take a crack at the genre, such as Halo, Destiny, and Gears of War.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What are your top three battle royale games?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.