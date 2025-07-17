5 Most Underrated Games of 2025 So Far

Ghost of Yotei, Monster Hunter: Wilds, and so many other blockbusters have stolen the limelight in 2025. However, great games don’t always need to be mainstream. So many exhilarating projects fly under the radar of gamers, and usually, they end up being forgotten.

In particular, 2025 has been filled with new indie and fantasy titles that deserve recognition. This list takes you through five of the most underrated games of 2025 so far. From a fantasy sports project by the developers of Sifu to an unexpected sea adventure in the classic Yakuza series, here are the biggest hidden gems of the year.

AI LIMIT

Image: Sensa Games

Steam user reviews for AI Limit are at a 92% positivity rate. Critics and blogs, on the other hand, have given mixed scores. But which one is accurate? While the answer might be subjective, one thing is for sure: AI Limit is indeed underrated.

AI Limit is an action Soulslike set in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Like others of the genre, AI Limit features a diverse arsenal of weapons. Dodging, parrying, and special attacks are all a part of the experience. But what’s so good about AI Limit is its setting and boss fights.

The bosses are meticulously designed. They have tons of moves up their sleeves, and the arenas and attack VFX are gorgeous. There’s a hint of anime in the graphics, similar to Code Vein’s representation. While AI Limit has some issues, such as a small world design, it’s beautiful, difficult, and addictive. And quite frankly, it’s one of the best and most underrated indie Soulslikes of 2025.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

From all the possible scenarios the Yakuza series has explored over the decades, Majima becoming a pirate has to be the most unexpected one. Majima loses his memories, forms a crew, and sails the seas as a pirate. Now that’s classic Yakuza fiction. However, some people might think Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is not integral to the overall story of the Yakuza series. Other people might think of it as a side game of a hit franchise and may not take an interest in it at all. If they did do that, though, it’d be a big tragedy because this game is legendary.

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has one of the most humorous protagonists of all time, and its combat is also spectacular. It’s the signature beat ‘em up combat of Yakuza. Two styles are available to players. One is a fast-paced melee style, and the other has Majima use dual cutlasses and pistols.

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii also introduces new naval warfare. You can embark on the sea, fight enemy ships, and board them later on. It’s fitting given the pirate theme. Having said that, not only is Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii underrated, but it’s exactly the same for the entire Yakuza series. The series has a dozen games, and all are worth checking out. But with the release of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the timing is perfect to jump on board since it’s a game anyone can pick up and play without any context.

Atomfall

Image: Rebellion Developments

You wake up at the Windscale plant in the wake of a nuclear disaster. With no recollection of who you are or what you’re supposed to do, you set foot outside in a lush green environment filled with several interesting locations. Bandit outposts, alien nests, and large tornadoes all linger in the backdrop of Atomfall’s open world. But despite the setting being so good, Atomfall is severely underrated.

Atomfall has a strong premise and gameplay. You are free to roam the open world as you choose, without any major markers to guide you. There’s little hand-holding, taking on enemies requires strategic planning, and exploration is highly rewarding. Not a moment goes by without you finding unique weapons or running into uncanny NPCs. Atomfall is one of the best survival action games of 2025, and you’ll be making a mistake by not playing it.

Rematch

Image: Sloclap

Rematch is a multiplayer fantasy football game made by the developers of Sifu. Going from a single-player combat-focused martial arts game to a multi-player fantasy football game is quite a big change of genre, but Sloclap nailed the transition. Rematch is based on football, though it’s quite not like football at the same time. There are a lot of unique things about the way Rematch works. For one, there isn’t a specified goalkeeper. The person closest to the penalty area is assigned to be the goalkeeper. But what that also means is that you can run out of the penalty area, become a striker, and attempt to score a goal too.

Furthermore, the number of players per team only ranges from three to five. Each player only controls a single character, and it’s basically a free-for-all on the field. Rematch is like a football action game, if there were such a thing. However, as great as Rematch is, it’s a little rough around the edges.

The game came out recently and is missing a bunch of quality-of-life features. That led to some mixed reviews for the game. While that’s understandable, Rematch is only $30, and Sloclap is working on updates for it. Rematch is for sure one of the most underrated games of 2025 if you look at the average review scores. In reality, the game is an absolute banger and has amassed a massive player base. So, if you’re on the fence, Rematch is totally worth it.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

Image: Adglobe

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is one of the biggest hidden gems of 2025. The 2D side-scrolling gameplay might give you the impression otherwise, but that’s not the case. From breathtaking backdrops and stunning atmosphere to high-octane combat, Ender Magnolia has it all. The story is strong. It follows an amnesiac protagonist who forms connections with machines and uses them to fight other machines. The goal is to figure out your past and why the machines are attacking civilians.

On the other hand, the combat has a fast-paced beat ‘em up style. Each robot under your command has specific melee, ranged, and AoE skills. By coming up with a good pattern of using them, you can create satisfying custom combos. Ender Magnolia might not have the biggest budget, but its creativity in game design is definitely not hindered by that fact. If you needed a comparison to draw from, you could say Ender Magnolia is like the indie gaming space’s Clair Obscur. Both terrific games were made by small teams that blew the world away.