Hello Kitty Island Adventure Gets New Collectors Edition (And It Comes With Trading Cards)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is the Sanrio answer to Animal Crossing, but with a bit more of a live service model. Since it arrived on PC and Nintendo Switch, the cozy Hello Kitty game has hosted several events and received a few major updates. Now, fans have another opportunity to grab a physical copy of the beloved game. A new Hello Kitty Island Adventure Gift Box collection has been revealed, and it might be the best version yet. Not only that, but Sunblink has confirmed more options for physical copies of HKIA, including the game’s release on a new platform – PlayStation consoles!

This isn’t the first time Hello Kitty Island Adventure has gotten a physical release. There’s already a physical version for the Nintendo Switch, but it is only the Deluxe Edition. Now, Sunblink has revealed a new lineup of Hello Kitty Island Adventure physical editions, including a Physical Standard Edition for Nintendo Switch. But it gets even better. For those who have a PS4 or PS5 at home, Sunblink has also confirmed that Hello Kitty Island Adventure will be coming to the Sony platform later this year. There will be a new Standard Physical Edition of the game to celebrate.

Image courtesy of sanrio

The new physical editions of Hello Kitty Island Adventure will release on August 29th in North America, Europe, and Asia. For the Standard Edition on PlayStation or Switch, you’re looking at $39.99. The Deluxe Edition is also still available for Switch and is priced at $49.99. It’s unclear whether a physical version of the Deluxe Edition is planned for PlayStation. Along with these new, more economical options to buy Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink is releasing a collector’s edition style Gift Box 1 More edition, and it’s packed with Sanrio goodies.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Gift Box 1 More Edition Details

The new collector’s Hello Kitty Island Adventure Gift Box 1 More Edition is set to release on November 7th for the Nintendo Switch. That’s a bit later than the other physical copies, but just in time for gifting season. And it would indeed make quite a gift, as this edition of Hello Kitty Island Adventure comes with a ton of extras. It’s already listed for pre-order at Best Buy, so we can get a good sense of what’s included and how much it’s going to cost.

Image courtesy of Sunblink & Sanrio

Hello Kitty Island Adventure‘s shiny new edition will cost $59.99. In other words, it’s just $10 over the price of the Deluxe, but with additional bonus items. In addition to the Deluxe Edition of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, the Gift Box 1 More Edition includes:

Collector’s Box

Printed Critter and Fish Guide

Tophat’s Memories Insert with Photo Cards

18 Collectible Cards featuring various Sanrio Characters

1 Premium Foil Card featuring a Sanrio Character

1 Double-Sided Hello Kitty Island Adventure Poster

For a massive Hello Kitty fan who wants some Sanrio trading cards in their life, this is a pretty exciting new edition of the game. And that Critter & Fish Guide will definitely come in handy while exploring the Adventure Park and fulfilling all those Friendship Quests.

Are you excited to see that Hello Kitty Island Adventure is coming to PlayStation? Are you going to grab the Gift Box edition? Let us know in the comments below!