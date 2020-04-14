Mortal Kombat Meets Frozen in This Sub-Elsa Cosplay

✖

The world of cosplay is no stranger to crossovers. After all, many cosplayers do all sorts of different cosplays, not just the one, and combining bits and pieces from two or more different characters seems like a natural escalation. Take Lisa Mancini's excellent cosplay of Sub-Elsa, for example; it's a combination of Elsa from Frozen and Sub-Zero from the Mortal Kombat franchise. (It also kind of looks like a take on Mortal Kombat's Frost, arguably, though the wig is a dead giveaway for the Disney character.)

Mancini is perhaps best known as a cosplayer and streamer, but she also notably featured in the third season of Canada's The Bachelor. Her Instagram is absolutely full of different cosplays from different franchises like Harry Potter, Yu-Gi-Oh, and more. A recurring theme in her cosplays appears to be mermaids. You can check out Mancini's Sub-Elsa below!

What do you think of the above cosplay? Is this the kind of Frost you'd have liked to see in one of the games? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Spawn, the game's latest and greatest DLC fighter, is now available. Frozen 2, the most recent in the franchise, is available on home video. You can check out all of our previous cosplay coverage right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.