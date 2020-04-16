Sega Heroes Is Shutting Down, and Fans are Sad to See it Go

Sega and Demiurge have announced that the mobile game Sega Heroes will be shutting down as of next month. The game is a Match 3 Puzzle RPG game, featuring a plethora of characters spanning the history of Sega. Unfortunately, Sega and developer Demiurge have agreed to part ways, and Sega Heroes will be a casualty of the split. Fans can still play the game until May 21st, but in-app purchases have been disabled, and some content will be locked. Fans are understandably disappointed, particularly since the game does not offer an offline mode. As such, the game will cease to exist when the servers go down.

After five years of fruitful collaboration, SEGA and Demiurge have decided to take different paths. Demiurge is to assume full ownership of their studio. Regrettably, that means that we will have to discontinue SEGA Heroes. Full details can be found at https://t.co/mHBkdMmfdU — SEGA Heroes (@SEGAHeroes) April 16, 2020

