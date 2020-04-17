Fortnite: How to Get Deadpool's X-Force Skin

Fortnite’s already got several Deadpool skins for players to acquire, assuming they’ve got the Battle Pass or enough V-Bucks to get what they want, but there’s yet another one to unlock today now that the hero’s X-Force skin is in the game. The skins’ release coincided with other X-Force skins which were also added this week, but unlike those skins which cost V-Bucks, this one is only available for those who have the Battle Pass. You’ll have to complete a specific set of challenges just as players had to do each week to unlock all of Fortnite’s Deadpool gear, and once the challenges are finished, you’ll get the new variant on the hero’s skin.

To get the skin, players have to complete two challenges just as they did every week prior to this one when on the hunt for the main Deadpool skin. These challenges are to collect his “unmentionables” and then salute his pants, according to Epic Games.

“Deadpool has decided it’s time to move out of The Agency. As his ‘best friend’ — at least for now — it goes without saying that it’s your responsibility to help him pack,” Epic Games said. “In his Week 9 Challenges, collect his unmentionables and salute his pants to unlock the X-Force style of the Deadpool Outfit!”

(Photo: Epic Games)

Also similar to how the past challenges were handled, one of these challenges is to be completed outside of a Fortnite match while the other one must be completed when you’re in a game. Fortunately for Fortnite players who are having trouble with the challenges, players have already solved the puzzles to figure out how to finish the tasks and get the new Deadpool skin. Twitter user Guille_GAG shared the tweet below that showed how where to complete each challenge.

Where to find Deadpool’s shorts and pants - grants the X-Force style to Deadpool upon completion. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/optt6gmufu — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) April 17, 2020

Finish those and you’ll have the X-Force Deadpool skin. It looks like there’s also going to be an unmasked version of the skin based on what’s been seen in past leaks, so expect that one to be available soon through another set of challenges that’ll probably be released next week.

