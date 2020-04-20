Metroid Prime Trilogy on Nintendo Switch Rumor Has Fans Crossing Their Fingers
In 2009, Nintendo and Retro Studios released Metroid Prime Trilogy on the Nintendo Wii. The compilation featured all three of the critically-acclaimed games on one disc, with new control schemes and bonus features. While Nintendo has announced a fourth entry in the series, fans have been clamoring for a Nintendo Switch port for the Trilogy compilation, as well. Rumors have previously placed the game on Nintendo's handheld hybrid, but things are heating up once again thanks to a listing that supposedly popped-up on Best Buy's website before getting deleted. Real or not, fans are crossing their fingers in hopes that the compilation will once again see release.
If the listing was real, it has since been removed.
There’s currently a listing on Best Buy for the Metroid Prime Trilogy on Switch...don’t do this to me... pic.twitter.com/wH9cadY5yC— McTrOiD (@McTroid) April 19, 2020
Expectations are high, because people love these games!
My expectations on the remastered of metroid Prime trilogy are very high, if they give us a lazy and hasty product I will never forgive Nintendo.#nintendodirect #NintendoSwich #Metroid pic.twitter.com/QdPLziC2wz— Rizza D. Marco - RDM (@RizZaDMaRcO) April 19, 2020
Given Switch's popularity, Nintendo could introduce a lot of new people to the games.
Please let the Metroid Prime trilogy rumours for Switch be true!!! 🙏🏼🙌🏻😭— Cody @🏡🌈 (@CodySDax) April 19, 2020
Fans have been clamoring for it for some time, now.
Another day playing Metroid Prime on Gamecube. Really hope the trilogy comes to switch as I never had a Wii so missed out on the 3rd one.#metroid #nintendo #gamecube #retro pic.twitter.com/KiPl4l94e9— Crono (@ChronoTrigger00) April 17, 2020
They are terrific games, to be fair.
If Metroid Prime Trilogy comes out for the Switch, I WILL BE BUYING IT. I have been eagerly waiting for Metroid Prime 4, even though it has been delayed but a remastered version of 1, 2, and 3 would be excellent!— Larry T (@Lareson3) April 20, 2020
It's probably one of the most requested Switch ports.
Put Metroid Prime Trilogy on Switch you Cowards— Rob (@PrimeHylian) April 18, 2020
Other games take a backseat to Metroid.
Yes please. I have a massive Switch backlog, but give us the Metroid Prime Trilogy and it'll be straight to the top of the list.— Athrun Talan (@athruntalan) April 18, 2020
Fans shouldn't get too excited, however, because these listings have happened before.
Isn’t this like the fifth time in the past 2 years?— Backpacker’s Cum Slave (@MirasFinest) April 20, 2020
