Metroid Prime Trilogy on Nintendo Switch Rumor Has Fans Crossing Their Fingers

In 2009, Nintendo and Retro Studios released Metroid Prime Trilogy on the Nintendo Wii. The compilation featured all three of the critically-acclaimed games on one disc, with new control schemes and bonus features. While Nintendo has announced a fourth entry in the series, fans have been clamoring for a Nintendo Switch port for the Trilogy compilation, as well. Rumors have previously placed the game on Nintendo's handheld hybrid, but things are heating up once again thanks to a listing that supposedly popped-up on Best Buy's website before getting deleted. Real or not, fans are crossing their fingers in hopes that the compilation will once again see release.

