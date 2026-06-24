Cyberpunk 2077 Falls to Lowest Price Ever in Very Brief Sale

Cyberpunk 2077, the acclaimed open-world RPG from developer CD Projekt Red, has been hit with a substantial sale that has brought it to a new low price. Despite being nearly six years old, Cyberpunk 2077 is still one of the most popular RPGs around. Because of this ongoing popularity, sales for the game have been somewhat few and far between, particularly in the wake of its Phantom Liberty expansion arriving in 2023. Fortunately, for those who have been waiting for a sizable discount to come about, a new opportunity has presented itself for a very limited time.

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Over on Steam, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen its price slashed by 70% from its usual $59.99 value to $17.99. For Steam users, this represents the lowest cost that Cyberpunk 2077 has ever sold for on the marketplace. While there have been deals better than this for physical copies of the game on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, this is the first time that it has ever fallen below the $20 threshold on Steam.

While the base game for Cyberpunk 2077 has received a huge sale, CD Projekt Red has also marked down the aforementioned Phantom Liberty expansion. This add-on normally retails for $29.99, but is now selling for $17.99 on its own. And for those looking to pick up both Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty, an Ultimate Edition bundle is being offered on Steam as well at a cost of $33.10.

As mentioned, the biggest caveat with this sale for Cyberpunk 2077 is that it’s not going to last much longer at all. The deal in question is only slated to run for about 24-hours at the time of this writing, and will conclude tomorrow, June 25th, at 1pm ET. While future sales for Cyberpunk 2077 will undoubtedly happen on Steam, it’s hard to know if these discounts will be as good as this one.

Essentially, if you’ve been holding off on buying Cyberpunk 2077 for a long time, this sale should finally have you pulling the trigger. Not only does this represent the lowest price for the game ever on Steam, but it’s hard to see any future deals for the game going much lower than this value. As such, you should be able to safely pick up Cyberpunk 2077 through this promotion without fearing that a better offer will present itself any time soon.

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