Epic Games Store Gives Out Final Free Games of September 2026

The final free games on the Epic Games Store for the month of September 2026 are now live. Over the past few weeks, many of the free titles that Epic has handed out on its PC marketplace have been a bit lesser-known than normal. Despite this, the overall quality of many of these games continues to be solid, providing EGS users the ability to check out some titles that may have previously gone unnoticed. Now, to close out September, this trend has continued with a pair of freebies that are of very different genres.

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Starting today and lasting until 11am ET on October 1st, the Epic Games Store is giving out Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles and Mechabellum. Of these giveaways, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles is perhaps the most notable of the pair, as it comes by way of Akupara Games. Released in 2023, Astrea is a unique roguelike deckbuilder that makes players collect dice rather than cards. This unique take on the popular genre has resulted in Astrea receiving solid reviews from those who have played it.

As for Mechabellum, it happens to be an auto-battler that was created by developer Game River. Released in 2024, Mechabellum tasks players with assembling an army of mechs before sending them out to do battle against others. The game’s impressive 3D visuals make it one of the more technically sound auto-battlers in the PC space, while also giving players plenty of tools and resources to craft their own vast army. Like Astrea, Mechabellum has also garnered strong reviews from players in the past, which very much makes it worth downloading and giving a shot while it’s available for free on EGS.

Typically, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles and Mechabellum would retail for $40 together, as each game typically sells for $25 and $15 respectively. Although these savings aren’t as steep as past offers on the Epic Store, they’re still nothing to scoff at and should absolutely be picked up while they remain available at no cost over the coming week.

To learn more about these new free games on the Epic Games Store, you can find official trailers and descriptions for each below.

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles

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“Astrea is a dice-deck-building roguelike that flips the script on deckbuilders by using dice instead of cards and a unique dual ‘damage’ system: Purification vs Corruption. Build a dice pool strong enough to purify Astrea’s out-of-control corruption and save the Star System.”

Mechabellum

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“Command massive armies in this epic mech auto-battler. Draft your troops, customize your units, master your formations, and crush enemies in spectacular 3D battles. All strategy, no clickfest. Outsmart opponents in 1v1, 2v2, free-for-all, or Survival Mode.”