Free Open-World RPG Hailed as Perfect “10/10” by PlayStation Plus Users

A free open-world RPG has been hailed as a perfect “10/10” experience by PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5. The game in question was released back in 2025, but was only added to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries back on August 18. How many PS Plus subscribers have checked it out as a result of this, we don’t know because that data has not been made available; however, those who have checked it out seem to be enjoying it.

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To this end, over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one of the top recent posts is a post dedicated to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and how special it is. The post specifically highlights one of the game’s many immersive elements. In most open-world RPGs, you can rob a shopkeeper and then sell them back their goods. In KCD2, if you do this, they will recognize their items and report you. This is a small touch, but contributes to the game’s immersion. And in regards to immersion, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is second to a very tiny list of games, largely thanks to a million moments like this, all of which contribute to a “10/10 experience,” per the post. And the rest of the Reddit page agrees, as evidenced by the popularity of the post and many of its comments.

“One of the Most Immersive Games”

“If you give money to NPCs, they will spend it on better clothes and gear. Game is full of amazing little details like that,” reads the top comment on the post, for example. Another adds, “I believe they’ll also notice if you’re wearing stolen clothes in the same area you stole them from.”

A third comment drives the point home: “Honestly one of the most immersive games I’ve played for all the details like this.”

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For those unfamiliar with the game, it is a medieval open-world RPG with action elements released in 2025 by Czech-based studio Warhorse Studios and publisher Deep Silver. It is notably the second game from the former, comprised of many ex 2K developers that worked on the Mafia series, with the first game being the game’s predecessor released in 2018. And it’s one of 2025’s standout games, and one of the standout RPGs of this generation. To this end, it has an 88 on Metacritic, three nominees at the The Game Awards — including for Game of the Year — and has sold several million copies.

Not only have PS Plus subscribers been enjoying it, but PS5 users in general, as evidenced by its 4.57 out of 5 stars after 49,000 user reviews on the PlayStation Store, where it costs $70.

All of that said, to see all of the game’s immersive details, be prepared to sit down with it for a long time. To this end, it takes 50 to 60 hours just to mainline. Add side content into the mix, and it’s more like 100 hours. Completionists, meanwhile, will need more like 150 hours. As the aforementioned Reddit post alludes to, though, every second is worth it.