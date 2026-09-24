Beyond Good & Evil 2 Gets New Development Update Nearly 10 Years After Reveal

It has been almost 10 years since Ubisoft announced that it was working on Beyond Good and Evil 2. The long-awaited sequel, which was revealed at E3 2017, has since shown off almost nothing substantive, with Ubisoft not committing to a broad launch window of any sort. Naturally, this has left many fans wondering if Beyond Good and Evil 2 will ever even see the light of day, but based on a new update, it’s now known that development on the project is still ongoing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming by way of Rik Godwin, the former Ubisoft writer and director confirmed this week that he has been consulting on Beyond Good and Evil 2 over the past few months. Godwin, who most recently worked on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, didn’t say anything substantial about the game itself, but the fact that Ubisoft continues to bring in new talent in this manner is a positive sign.

If nothing else, this news from Godwin also makes clear that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still alive. While Ubisoft used to provide more frequent updates on the game by way of live streams, these events have since come to a close, which has resulted in news on the title being very difficult to come by. Although it’s not much, Godwin’s new announcement at the very least verifies that the project hasn’t fallen apart behind the scenes.

Play video

Even if Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in development, it’s hard to know what the game even looks like at this point. Given how long ago it was announced, the scope, story, and gameplay of Beyond Good and Evil 2 have almost certainly shifted drastically over the course of the last 10 years. As a result, it’s hard to even know if the current version of the game even matches the version that Ubisoft showed off in its two cinematic trailers across 2017 and 2018.

If we’re lucky, though, we might end up seeing more of Beyond Good and Evil 2 at some point in the months ahead. Recent reports have suggested that Ubisoft is planning a new reveal for the game that is expected to take place before the conclusion of 2026. While Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm as much, the publisher has made big announcements in the past at The Game Awards. As such, with the event drawing closer to its December 10th date, there’s a possibility that Beyond Good and Evil 2 could reappear at this time.

Do you think we’ll ever actually see Beyond Good and Evil 2 released? Or is the game nothing more than vaporware? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.

[H/T IGN]