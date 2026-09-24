Rockstar Reveals $400 Collector’s Edition for GTA 6, But It Doesn’t Include the Game

Grand Theft Auto 6 is already an expensive game. The base version of the title is $79.99 — more than most AAA games — while the second tier with all the extra goodies is $99.99, which is a bit more of a standard deluxe edition price. Rockstar Games has now announced a third tier of the open-world epic that clocks in at a whopping $399.99, outpricing the other two by multiple factors. However, it’s a bit strange to say it is actually another version of the game, since it doesn’t even include the game at all.

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Rockstar revealed this fancy, game-free bundle on its website. Officially referred to as Grand Theft Auto 6: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection, it comes with all manner of pink-tinted, Vice City-themed gear. This bundle of gear includes:

Six-inch figure of Macca the Gator with stash compartment

Matte black Oakley Frogskins sunglasses with Prizm Sapphire lenses

New Era 9FORTY A-Frame snapback hat with Vice City Leonida embellishments

Macca the Gator magnetic mirror

Vice City swizzle spoon

Vice City razor blade keychain

Leonida Keys crossbody bag

Chunkee the Manatee shot glass

Leonida Keys enamel pin set in a custom metal tin

Premium stickers in a stash bag

Double-sided souvenir poster showcasing the full Leonida landscape

The Grand Theft Auto 6: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection Is Quite Expensive

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Pre-orders for the fancy edition are already live on Rockstar’s storefront and will go on for as long as supplies last, however many units that entails. It will also arrive on November 19th, the day the actual game launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

While it may seem strange to not include the actual game here, this makes it so there isn’t leftover stock of one SKU (undoubtedly the Xbox Series X|S version) and perhaps not enough of another. Selling console-agnostic bundles solves this issue. And even though this isn’t a problem for GTA 6, this also lets those who prefer digital games buy a more expensive edition and not be left with a disc. Other games have taken this bizarre route, too, such as Wolfenstein: The New Order, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Diablo 4, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, to name a few.

This approach essentially just bundles a bunch of merch together and is widely seen as antithetical to the thought of a collector’s edition where collecting physical goods is the point. However, the scenario here is a little different, because there’s no physical version of GTA 6 to even collect; it’s just a code in a box.

Many have called out Rockstar for abstaining to make a physical disc, and this special edition with undoubtedly once again rub that sore spot. This also came up recently when news of its album came out, as Rockstar is making a vinyl and CD of some of the game’s music. Essentially, the game’s music will have a physical release, while the game itself will not (at least, at launch).

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