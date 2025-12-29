Epic Games Store’s New Free PC Game Is Perfect for Puzzle Fans

The newest free game on the Epic Games Store is perfect for those who enjoy puzzle titles. While Christmas has now come and gone, Epic’s annual holiday promotion is set to run until the end of December and will see new free video games given out on a daily basis. The event thus far has resulted in some pretty noteworthy games being handed out like The Callisto Protocol and Disco Elysium alongside many lesser-known titles. Now, the latest free game has hit the marketplace, and it’s one that users need to make sure they grab before it’s gone.

From now until December 30th at 11:00am ET, Viewfinder is completely free on the Epic Games Store. Developed by Sad Owl Studios and published by Thunderful, Viewfinder is a first-person puzzle game that launched back in 2023. The game gives players control of a camera that allows them to warp the environment that they’re in. This tool leads to a variety of puzzle-solving objectives that continue to get more difficult over time. Typically, Viewfinder retails for $25, so it going free on the Epic Store saves users quite a bit of money.

“Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera,” says the game’s official description. “Viewfinder is a new single-player game offering gamers hours of interesting and fun experiences while uncovering the mysteries left behind.”

While Viewfinder might not have much name recognition for casual gamers, the game has received a ton of praise from those who have played it. On Steam, Viewfinder boasts a “Very Positive” average rating from players, which is one of the highest such designations that a game can receive on the platform. Critics also lavished praise upon Viewfinder, with it garnering an 84/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. So if you find yourself in the mood for a new puzzle game to play, Viewfinder should scratch that itch adequately.

How Many Epic Games Store Freebies Remain for the Holidays?

As mentioned, this daily giveaway of free games on the Epic Games Store is set to run through the end of December. Come Thursday, January 1st, EGS will then go back to its normal cadence, which will see free games being handed out on a weekly basis. Currently, we don’t know what the final freebies will be that Epic hands out during this holiday period, but we’ll continue to bring you that news as it develops here on ComicBook.

