D&D’s Least Powerful Class Could Get Better With One Simple Change

Dungeons and Dragons is a game where power is subjective, as it doesn’t really matter if you have a “broken” character or not to have fun. However, using a character class that doesn’t get to really do much during a session is oftentimes frustrating at best and aggravating at worst. It’s no secret that D&D has a class clearly given the least to do, especially in the revised rules for 5th Edition from 2024.

Many of the core classes for D&D underwent some major changes with the 2024 5e rules, with some gaining new features while others were completely revised. Additional alterations to how magic and combat works also shifted the focus of familiar archetypes, such as how Paladins use Divine Smite in battle. However, one class seems to have been stripped of its identity somewhat, losing flavor in exchange for generic abilities that don’t compare well with the quality of mechanics other classes got.

D&D Rangers Have Far Too Many Lackluster Features In The Base Class For 2024 5e Rules

The Ranger class was gutted in 2024 5e changes, losing their ability to pick preferred terrain or enemy types to help personalize a character you create. This was to streamline a class that had only really been useful in specific situations, answering concerns fans of the Ranger had regarding the lack of versatility at their disposal. For example, a Ranger who preferred hunting undead targets in snow-covered lands could flounder if put in a desert with only devils to fight.

However, the replacement features the Ranger got in 2024 were not much better, especially at later levels. While early Levels had Rangers gain useful abilities, like Spellcasting, Favored Enemy, Deft Explorer, and a Fighting Style, everything after Level 6 is hardly worth mentioning. Level 9 just sees Rangers gain more skill Expertise, while the Level 13 Relentless Hunter ability only gives them unbreakable concentration on only Hunter’s Mark.

Level 14 sees 2024 Rangers gain a limited invisibility, which other classes can do much earlier with a similar spell. At Level 17, Rangers just gain advantage on attack rolls against creatures with Hunter’s Mark active on them, a feature that feels like it should have come ten levels earlier. With their ultimate Level 20 ability only increasing Hunter’s Mark’s damage from a d6 to a d10, Rangers feel left behind, lacking the impact of other classes whose features drastically add unique qualities to a character’s playstyle.

When compared to others, the Ranger’s features seem bare bones at levels where they should feel dramatic or impressive. While the Unearthed Arcana playtesting for D&D recently has added interesting Ranger archetypes through the Winter Walker, these paths do little to make up for the disappointing core skills of the main class. Not one, but many features feel straightforward to the point where they are simply boring, even if they do provide positive bonuses to a Ranger character.

Bringing Back Mechanics From The Old Ranger Could Help It Feel More Distinct

Ironically, past features for the Ranger that were removed would help make the 2024 Ranger feel more unique at later levels compared to other characters. A good example of this comes from the “Land’s Stride” feature from the 2014 Ranger, which characters got at Level 8. Instead of the 2024’s extra Expertise at Level 9, Rangers could gain an ability that helps them move through difficult terrain without any problems. The Dexterity focus on the Ranger fits an ability like this, with a character having resistance to being slowed by nature they are used are moving through skillfully.

Alternatively, the Foe Slayer feature of the Level 20 Ranger from 2014 would work as a better Level 13 or 18 option for the 2024 Ranger in some ways. Adding the Ranger’s Wisdom to attack or damage rolls amplifies the class’ theme of an experienced fighter, even without the requirement that such an attack needs to be on a marked or favored enemy. As it stands right now, the only real reason to pick a 2024 Ranger is for a multiclass build in D&D or a low-level campaign that never goes past Level 6.

Even the past Ranger had plenty of problems, easily considered the weakest class before 2024 changes were made. However, a full rework of the Ranger is unnecessary, as a combination of the past and present could take the hindsight about the cool archetype and transform it into its best self for future Dungeons and Dragons adventures.

What do you think of the 2024 Ranger for D&D as it is right now?