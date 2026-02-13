D&D’s Pugilist Class Reveals An Unspoken Rule About The Game Very Few Notice

Third-party content and playtesting in Dungeons and Dragons has ramped up since its transition to new rules in 2024, with talented designers creating inspired archetypes for players to try. One such path has been added to D&D Beyond, one of the most commonly used sites for character creation in the TTRPG’s ever large community. The third-party Pugilist adds a full boxing brawler class for players to try, but it also highlights discourse that all unofficial concepts tend to get.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pugilist is a hard-hitting class meant to give players the feeling of a boxer in whatever setting they choose. The class comes with a supplemental document from designers at Sterling Vermin Adventuring Co., which comes with six subclasses for the Pugilist as well as new weapons and magic items that benefit the archetype. Four unique Pugilist NPCs also occupy the document available on D&D Beyond, giving you build ideas or characters that can interact with parties as allies or enemies through their unique approach to fighting.

D&D Beyond Introduces The Pugilist As A Brand-New Third Party Class For 2024 Rules

Courtesy of D&D Beyond

The Pugilist is easy to mistake for the Monk in D&D, but unlike the latter class, this one has been built from the ground-up with 2024 5th edition rules directly in mind. Event though Wizards of the Coast have been introducing official playtest documents for subclasses within 2024’s systems, the Pugilist might mark the first full class created for the new rules featured prominently through its D&D Beyond collaboration.

Players that create a Pugilist aren’t going to be using grand magic or divine intervention, but rather raw grit and willpower to overcome obstacles. Using features like Fisticuffs or Iron Chin, Pugilists are masters at Unarmed Strikes and other melee combat, but also adaptive to their environment. Throwing bottles, smashing tables, and making a battlefield resemble a bar fight are just a few of the ways Pugilists can gain the upper hand against even the most supernatural of enemies.

Unlike the Fighter, Barbarian, or Paladin, Pugilists don’t benefit from Weapon Mastery features of tools in their arsenal. Their fists are enough, with Unarmed Strikes also allowing for Grapple or Shove techniques befitting of their flexible brawling. At Level 2, Pugilists even gain Moxie Points, similar to Monk’s Focus Points that lets them attack more often in combat. With abilities that give them Temporary Hit Points when their HP is low and resistance to multiple physical damage types, Pugilists are tough when they gamble their Moxie to deal ridiculous amounts of punishment.

Fan Reactions To Pugilist Character Options Have Been Somewhat Mixed

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Some fans are incredibly enthusiastic about the Pugilist, while others have concerns about the class’ balance compared to other archetypes in the game. Many fans have questions on why the Pugilist was considered a full class, rather than an extension of others as a subclass to the Barbarian or Monk. Some have argued back that the Pugilist shouldn’t be a subclass simply because it would have to use weapons until Level 3 until characters transitioned to using only their fists, which wouldn’t make much sense.

Some fans have also expressed criticisms saying that the Pugilist is unfriendly to multiclass builds in D&D. This is somewhat of a larger problem with 2024 5e rules in general, but the Pugilist’s heavy investment options make it somewhat difficult to commit to without having all your character levels put into it. This is especially true when you consider many of the Pugilist’s features are tied around being a low health to activate effects, which doesn’t mesh well with other classes that don’t take as many risks.

That being said, many fans praise the Strength based off-tank fist fighting concept of the Pugilist at the same time. While many of its features are most effective at lower levels, it remains a unique idea that doesn’t rely on larger ideas of magic or mysticism to function. As a significant damage dealer as well, the creativity behind the Pugilist’s Moxie system is satisfying to play, as long as you accept the general idea of the class in the first place.

Well-Designed Content For D&D Has An Unfortunate Stigma Based On Player Expectations

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The Pugilist is, at the end of the day, a well-designed class for D&D that has a lot of years of meticulous work behind it to back up its choices for the archetype. However, as a third-party work, players of the TTRPG will always be wary to choose it over an established “core” class or subclass within D&D. Even the head desginer of the Pugilist recognizes this, stating in a Reddit Q&A that “the general audience of D&D has always had an interesting idea that official content is inherently balanced because its official and unofficial content is inherently unbalanced because it’s unofficial.”

This stigma has always existed within the larger D&D community, where players believe that systems, classes, and subclasses within published books are always balanced to perfection. Veteran players will be quick to tell you that this is far from the case, as broken builds using the “official” sources have always been possible. With 2024 5e rules, this has become somewhat of a gray area, as some players prefer new changes to previous archetypes, while others argue the older versions were better in a balance sense.

As new classes, subclasses, and even returning adventure stories get released, the Pugilist will likely have to constantly defend itself as something created with balance in mind alongside its power fantasy. This unfortunately comes with being an “unofficial” piece of content for Dungeons and Dragons, but those who dare to try the Pugilist could fall in love with a character who uses the class’ grit and moxie for a memorable story.

What do you think of the new Pugilist class in D&D? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!