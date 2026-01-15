5 D&D Subclasses That Need To Be In Unearthed Arcana For 2026

The 2024 changes to 5th edition Dungeons and Dragons overhauled many of the game’s systems, including reworks for many classes and subclasses within the Player’s Handbook. While other 5e books had added new official archetypes, only four per class were written into the modified 2024 PH, giving players fewer options under the fresh rule set. Thankfully, with Unearthed Arcana playtesting, some subclasses are returning in exciting new ways, but many are still missing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even with highly requested D&D content likely coming to fruition in 2026, UA documents are the only source of some fan-favorite subclass options coming back. For example, the Necromancer Wizard and Oathbreaker Paladin only exist in UA playtesting as of right now, rather than in any official 2024 5e book. Since returning archetypes in UA is usually a sign of them being translated into something refined eventually, fans are already clamoring for their favorite Ranger Enclaves, Cleric Domains, Barbarian Paths, and more to come back asap.

5. Swashbuckler Rogue

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Although the Swasbuckler Rogue was in previous Unearthed Arcana in 2023, it was unfortunately axed in the 2024 Player’s Handbook that came out later, not making it as one of the Rogue’s four core archetypes. This was a disappointment to many players looking forward for this suave and elegant fighter to return, as it remains one of the only Rouge options that utilizes Charisma into taking on enemies. Duelists, pirates, and unique Rogues besides a Thief or Assassin tend to break the mold, so leaving the Swashbuckler out of another UA is a tragedy.

The Swasbuckler’s disruptive fighting style allows players to use the Rogue’s signature Sneak Attack in new ways, while their Fancy Footwork helps them avoid attacks from enemies while fluidly moving around a combat encounter. Panache at later levels lets players charm and beguile foes, giving Swashbucklers more flair than your typical dark and edgy Rogue stereotype. Even if their abilities from base 5e are heavily adjusted, the Swashbuckler is too distinct from other Rogues to leave out of UA content forever.

4. Way of the Astral Self Monk

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The Monk received some of the most extensive reworks of any class in the 2024 Player’s Handbook, arguably becoming much stronger with many quality-of-life changes. This is what makes an archetype like the Way of the Astral Self so tantalizing for UA in 2026, as it remains one of the most interesting subclasses for martial arts characters. Being able to summon spectral arms for a variety of actions holds great appeal, especially as they get a Visage, Body, and Awakened form later for even better bonuses.

Any new source book in D&D for this year that includes the Astral Self Monk can almost just translate it 1:1 from its first iteration, as it already has several strengths. Greater reach on unarmed strike attacks, astral sight, deflecting elemental damage, and even more attacks than normal Monks can do easily creates a versatile subclass players have praised since its release. Having the Astral Self return not only lets Monk characters adopt a cool aesthetic, but it also gives them even more synergy with the changes made to the core class.

3. Samurai Fighter

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The multitude of Fighter subclasses in both new 2024 D&D and its UA is extensive, but among the many flavors available, the Samurai archetype is still missing. This is often an underrated Fighter subclass, representing a focused fighting style that uses the character’s spirit rather than magic like the Psi Warrior or Eldritch Knight. The Samurai’s instinctual strikes and unbreakable resolve might need a rework to be stronger, making them ideal for inclusion in the next UA.

The Samurai’s original features are somewhat lackluster, especially considering the wealth of history and cultural recognition the idea of a proud Samurai warrior brings to creative character ideas for D&D. The Fighting Spirit feature of the Samurai is interesting already, giving players a way to have advantage on nearly any attack while gaining some extra vitality while focused. With the ability to forgo this advantage in exchange for another strike at later levels, the Samurai’s emphasis on agile combat for the Fighter creates something unique for UA to optimize.

2. School of Chronurgy Wizard

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The Chronurgy Wizard occupies a strange space in D&D, being created mainly for the Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount setting used in the Critical Role live play campaigns. With many other Wizard subclasses coming back in recent UA, the fact that fans still desire Chronurgy to return speaks volumes about what it brings to the table. Magic over time is arguably one of the coolest specialties of any character, but it’s the abilities of this class that make it perfect for any potential playtesting content.

Anyone who becomes a Chronurgy Wizard can force enemy creatures to reroll dice, changing fate that may negatively impact their allies. As they grow stronger, these Wizards can also force enemies into temporary temporal stasis, locking down the most dangerous opponents they have on the battlefield. Chronurgy masters can even store spells within motes of time and influence the outcome of rolls to craft the future they wish to see. Every single feature of the Chronurgy Wizard oozes style, crafting an impressive Wizard archetype that fans would embrace if it returned.

1. Divine Soul Sorcerer

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

There are few spellcasting subclasses with as much utility as the Divine Soul Sorcerer, an archetype that lets players use Cleric and Sorcerer spells in equal capacity. This alone has made the subclass one that you will see constantly requested for preferred UA content, and for many good reasons. Despite the many changes to Metamagic in the 2024 5e rules, the Sorcerer is still incredibly powerful, manipulating their magic in a variety of ways based on what’s happening in front of them. With Divine Soul, Sorcerers arguably become the best healers in the game.

A Divine Soul Sorcerer can reroll dice used for healing spells, which they can already spend Sorcery Points on to affect more allies than usual. While being favored by gods, they can boost their saving throw or attack roll, possibly succeeding where they would once fail. At later levels, this subclass even gains spectral wings and the ability to recover tons of health instantly, giving them great vitality for an otherwise fragile class.

If any UA version of this subclass returns with a fraction of their features from before, they will undoubtedly be an incredibly fun pick for players looking to make the ultimate support character for their party. With great innate spells too, the Divine Soul Sorcerer takes a different direction from the “glass cannon” approach seen in the normal class, giving players something fresh that could make new UA extremely exciting.

What older subclasses do you think should come back in any 2026 UA? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!