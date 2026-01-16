Dungeons & Dragons Shows Off 4 New Mystic Subclasses in First Unearthed Arcana of 2026

Many tabletop gaming fans are eager to learn what’s coming for Dungeons & Dragons in 2026. Much of what’s to come has yet to be revealed. However, players are finally getting a new look at what the D&D team has been working on. The latest Unearthed Arcana playtest materials have been released, giving players a chance to check out 4 new subclasses. As always, the materials are subject to change, with a feedback survey opening in a few days for players to weigh in.

This round of Unearthed Arcana is the first new playtest release of 2026. It features 4 so-called “Mystic Subclasses” that dig into different ways of working with magic. If you are forever rocking a spellcaster class like I am, this is exciting news. The playtest materials for all 4 classes are available on D&D Beyond now. The feedback survey opens on January 22nd, giving players a bit of time to dig into the PDF before providing opinions.

D&D Explores More Magic Mechanics in January 2026 Unearthed Arcana

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The new Unearthed Arcana documents outline an initial look at new magic-focused subclasses for 4 core D&D classes: Monk, Paladin, Rogue, and Warlock. Each subclass has “an interest in magic,” which displays in different ways for each. Some are spellcasters themselves, while others work to “borrow” magic from casters or keep them safe during combat. And honestly? Some of these look pretty interesting.

First up, we’ve got the Warrior of the Mystic Arts Monk subclass. This take on the Monk adds spellcasting alongside the typical martial prowess of a Monk. Playing this subclass gives you access to select Sorcerer cantrips and spells, with a full Level 20 Monk wielding spells all the way up to 4th level. The test feats include using one of your multi-attacks to cast a cantrip instead, and spending Focus Points to gain advantage on saving throws to maintain concentration.

As for our new Paladin class, this one is called the Oath of the Spellguard. Like the name implies, it works to protect magic by serving as bodyguards to mages. However, they are also sworn to battle against anyone deemed to be using magic in a harmful way. This subclass lets players form a bond with their allies, which lets you temporarily add your Charisma to their AC. You can also gain an extra Reaction to attack foes that are casting spells and, as you level up, gain abilities to interrupt the spell-casting process.

The new Rogue subclass is called the Magic Stealer. Another straightforward name, this subclass steals not only coin, but magic itself. Feats for this class let you drain magic and use it to recharge your allies’ spell slots. You can also use Cunning Strike to impact the flow of magic during combat and even interrupt spells at higher levels.

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Finally, we have a new Warlock subclass, the Vestige Patrion subclass. This Warlock’s patron is a dying god determined to regain its waning powers. The god itself will manifest on the battlefield as a companion character that battles alongside you in combat. Warlocks with this subclass will also have certain key spells available to them, based on the chosen Cleric Domain that aligns with the Vestige that serves as their patron.

All of these playtest subclass options are available in PDF form from D&D Beyond. If you’ve got big opinions, be sure to check back for the survey on January 22nd to weigh in on the future of these potential new subclass additions.

